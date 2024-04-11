2024 Aussie Age Champs Day 4: 14-Yr-Old Max Cunningham Sets Boys 50 Fly Age Record (24.97)

2024 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day four of the 2024 Australian Age Championships at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre is in the books as some of the country’s brightest up-and-coming youngsters competed in the pool. For some, these championships are a stepping stone for next week’s Australian National Championships, as well as the June Australian Olympic Trials. For others, this competition is a qualification opportunity for slots on the Junior Pan Pacific Championships roster.

During the earlier heats session, Max Cunningham set a new Australian age record for 14-year-old boys in the 50 fly, becoming the first of his category to break 25 seconds at 24.97. Cunningham initially ranked 4th all-time with his 2023 personal best of 25.74. Cunningham’s sub-25 winning time took down Kyle Chalmers‘ 2013 age record of 25.24 by nearly three-tenths. Runner-up Lukas Dunn ironically touched in second at 25.74, yet had an entry time of 25.72. Regardless, Dunn now checks in as the 4th-fastest 14-year-old Aussie male performer in event history.

Into the 17-year-old girls 50 free final, Milla Jansen was the lone sub-25 swimmer to take out the win over 2023 World Junior champ Olivia Wunsch. Jansen stopped the clock at 24.86, checking in at No. 5 all-time in age group history. Wunsch settled for second at 25.03, just a half a second over her lifetime best of 24.59 that won 2023 World Juniors.

Into the 14-year-old boys 400 IM, Leny Grigor took down his personal best of 4:32.50 to win here in Southport at 4:30.84, remaining the 3rd-fastest 14-year-old Aussie male in event history. Ian Thorpe holds the 1997 age record at 4:26.42.

Checking in as the 8th-fastest 14-year-old Aussie girl in 200 breast history was Lilla Ribot-de-Bresac, taking the win with a personal best of 2:32.42.

Also maintaining her No. 9 all-time position in 15-year-old Aussie female history in the 200 breast was Olympia Pope, shaving more than two-tenths off her personal best to win at 2:29.12. Sienna Toohy was also under 2:30 for second place at 2:29.52, a two-second time drop.

Barely cracking the top ten 16-year-old Aussie female performers in 200 back history here in Southport was Zoe Ammundsen, punching in a 2:12.08. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Gideon Burnes was just off his No. 8 all-time age performance of 1:01.73 in the 100 breast, but still got the win by over a second at 1:01.77.

After Seungmin Oh won the 15-year-old boys 100 breast, Harrison Tancred got his revenge on Oh to win the 200 breast today at 2:23.70. Oh settled for third place at 2:25.28, right behind runner-up Harry Heath (2:24.99).

MORE DAY FOUR HIGHLIGHTS