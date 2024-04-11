Ticket Pre-Sale For Relocated 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials Begins Friday

Swimming Canada has announced the ticket-buying procedure for the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials, which were moved from Montreal to Toronto earlier this week after a fire broke out in Montreal’s Olympic Tower in March.

Swimming Canada, which hoped to keep the event in the Montreal area due to flights and accommodations having already been booked by many, will offer those who purchased tickets to the Montreal Trials first crack at the tickets in Toronto.

The event maintains the original dates of May 13-19, running from the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC).

Due to a different seating layout, the Montreal tickets will be fully refunded through Ticketmaster, but the pre-sale window for those who already bought tickets will be open for five days before they open to the general public. Those who bought Montreal tickets will receive an email with instructions.

Ticket Purchasing Windows

For those who purchased Montreal tickets

Full Event Passes ($208 plus taxes and fees) and Weekend Passes ($104 for the final three days) will be on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET until Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Single Day Passes ($42 for Monday to Thursday sessions, $52 for Friday to Sunday) will be on-sale Monday at 10 a.m. ET until Wednesday, April 17 at 9 a.m. ET.

Club Seats ($16 per ticket for clubs purchasing minimum of 10) will be on-sale Monday, April 15 at 10 a.m. ET until Wednesday, April 17 at 9 a.m. ET.

Tickets for all remaining seats and ticket types will open to the public on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

Questions regarding tickets can be directed to [email protected]

The competition pool at TPASC has seating for up to 3,500, while the Montreal Olympic pool’s capacity is just over 3,000.

Swimming Canada also announced that it will set up an assistance program for participants seeking accommodations in the area and/or those facing additional costs due to the late relocation. Read more here.