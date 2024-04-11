Sprinter Jadyn Dauphinais Signs With Little Rock For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jadyn Dauphinais of Georgetown, Tennessee, has announced that she has signed to swim and study at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is currently a senior at Cleveland High School and is part of the Tennessee Valley Early College program, which has allowed her to work towards an Associates degree in addition to her high school diploma.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock! I cannot wait to further my academic and athletic career at UALR! It has always been a dream of mine to swim in Division I, and I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way. A special thank you to my Coach Tony Womac for taking me under your wing when I was just seven years old and rolling with me all these years. To my parents, family, teammates, friends, and community who have watched me work so hard day in and day out to make my dreams a reality and those who have helped me earn these opportunities to do what I love, I cannot thank you enough. Thank you Coach Nathan for this amazing opportunity! Go Trojans!”

Dauphinais currently trains and competes year-round with the Baylor Swim Club, where she primarily focuses on sprint freestyle and butterfly events. She recently competed at the Southern Premier meet, where she recorded her highest finish at 10th in the 100 fly (57.02). She notched a season best time in the 100 free (53.58), and a lifetime best in the 200 free with a time of 1:58.55.

Earlier in the year, Dauphinais represented her high school at the TISCA State Championship. She placed 8th in both the 100 back (57.92) and 100 fly (56.95), with both performances establishing new personal bests. She was 6th in the 100 fly at this meet as a junior with a time of 57.03.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.27

100 free – 53.54

100 fly – 56.95

100 back – 57.92

Little Rock finished 6th out of 9 teams at the 2024 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships. This year it took a 57.21 to advance to finals in the 100 fly and a 58.94 to make it back in the 100 back, which puts Dauphinais already inside conference scoring range.

Jaelle Carlson was the team’s top finisher this year in the 100 fly with a 6th-place finish (55.20), but was as fast as 54.95 on the season. Leading the way in the 100 back was Caitlin Romprey, who won the B-final in 56.02. Both Carlson and Romprey will still be on campus this fall when Dauphinais arrives.

With her commitment, Dauphinais joins Grace Oggero, Lynlee Spinhirne, Brooke Cummings, and Erma Duratovic in Little Rock’s class of 2028.

