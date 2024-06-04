Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

3-Time Canadian Olympian Javier Acevedo Responds to Criticism of HPC-Ontario

In response to some criticisms of Canada’s High Performance Centre – Ontario, Javier Acevedo, set to compete in his 3rd Olympics for Canada in Paris this summer, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts and experiences on training in Ontario with coach Ryan Mallette.

Explaining why he decided to comment publicly, Acevedo said, “Along with the negative comments I have seen in articles, at Trials I was asked by swimmers and coaches if everything was good with HPC-ON and I always said ‘of course it is.’ So I felt like I needed to say something as someone on the inside.”

Acevedo echoes sentiments from other HPC – Ontario teammates such as Madison Kryger that the environment at HPC – Ontario has always been welcoming.

Ryan Mallette became head coach of HPC – Ontario in 2022 after taking over for Ben Titley. On head coach Ryan Mallette, Acevedo had this to say:

In a sport that can be extremely unforgiving as athletes work for years to shave off tenths of a second, having someone remind you of your merit beyond the lanes is invaluable.  While some criticisms of HPC – Ontario have claimed that development of top swimmers has stagnated, there are metrics that go beyond the scoreboard that measure a program’s success.

Overall, the athletes that are most intimately involved in a program are the ones that are best qualified to speak to its success. And while there has been criticism over Mallette’s performance as head coach of HPC – Ontario so far, Acevedo believes that the environment that is being cultivated is a great stepping stone to lasting success.

Acevedo was a 2-time SEC champion in the 100 backstroke, the youngest male named to the 2016 Olympic team for Canada, and a 2-time Canadian national champion in the 100 backstroke, and a 2-time bronze medalist at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest before moving to HPC – Ontario in April 2022. 

Since beginning his training under Mallette and the HPC – Ontario staff, he has represented Canada at 7 international meets earning 11 relay medals at LC and SC World Championships in 2022, the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Pan American Games in 2023, as well as an individual silver in the 100 IM at the 2022 SC World Championships in Melbourne. He has also set best times in the 50, 100, 200 free as well as the 50, 100 back LCM since training in Ontario, the time in the 100 back from Trials, 53.55, earning him his 3rd Olympic berth.

Ryan Mallette has been on Team Canada’s coaching staff for each major championship since 2014. He was named head coach of the 2023 World Championship team in Fukuoka, head coach of the women’s team at the World Championships in Doha in February of this year, and will be the head coach for the Canadian team this summer in Paris.

Current HPC – Ontario standouts include Olympians Javier Acevedo, Sophie Angus, Apollo Hess, Ella Jansen, and Lorne Wigginton.

