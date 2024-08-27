Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

A Meet of Inches: Team USA On Wrong End of Several Close Finishes In Paris

Aside from all the slow pool allegations, the Paris Games saw a slate of amazingly close races. On several occasions, the difference between gold and silver, silver and bronze, or being on/off the podium was down to hundredths of a second. Years of hard work culminating in falling short by the smallest fractions imaginable.

In addition, there was a lingering narrative that the United States did not show up and show out in the same way we have grown accustomed to. While they still topped the medal count and the gold total by the end (in part due to some last-night, world-record-setting heroics by Bobby Finke and the Women’s 4×100 medley relay), there were a few misfires as compared to expectations coming into the Games.

If you take all the close swims (within ~0.6) and compare them to the potential medals that were within reach, you see a world in which less than four cumulative seconds (3.12) could have earned the United States nine additional gold medals.

Close Event Table:

Event Swimmer Original Place (Time) New Place (Time) Time Difference
Men’s 400 IM Carson Foster 3rd (4.08.66) 2nd (4:08.62) 0.04
Men’s 100 Breast Nic Fink T-2nd (59.05) 1st (59.03) 0.02
Men’s 200 Free Luke Hobson 3rd (1:44.79) 1st (1:44.72) 0.07
Men’s 100 Back Ryan Murphy 3rd (52.39) 1st (52.00) 0.39
Women’s 100 Breast Lilly King T-4th (1:05.60) 1st (1:05.28) 0.32
Men’s 800 Free Bobby Finke 2nd (7:38.75) 1st (7:38.19) 0.56
Women’s 100 Free Tori Huske 2nd (52.29) 1st (52.16) 0.13
Men’s 50 Free Caeleb Dressel 6th (21.61) 3rd (21.56) 0.05
Women’s 200 Back Regan Smith 2nd (2:04.26) 1st (2:03.73) 0.53
Phoebe Bacon 4th (2:05.61) 3rd (2:05.57) 0.04
Men’s 200 IM Carson Foster 4th (1:56.10) 3rd (1:56.00) 0.10
Women’s 200 IM Kate Douglass 2nd (2:06.92) 1st (2:06.56) 0.36
Women’s 50 Free Gretchen Walsh 4th (24.21) 3rd (24.20) 0.01
Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay USA (Murphy, Fink, Dressel, Armstrong) 2nd (3.28.01) 1st (3:27.46) 0.55
Total: 3.12

These results would have resulted in the following change to the US Medal Table:

Actual New
Gold 8 17
Silver 13 8
Bronze 7 8
Total 28 33

While the overall improvement to total medals is not as striking, the difference in gold medal count is drastic especially considering it would have lowered Australia’s gold count from seven down to only four.

Things do not always go perfectly, and no race will ever be easy, especially at the Olympics. At the end of the day, the ones who show up on one particular race day in the middle of the summer every four years get to be immortalized in Olympic Glory.

However, this does not diminish the immense achievement of all those who compete for their countries at the Olympic Games, a feat that in and of itself can be regarded as the pinnacle: something people work their whole lives to earn.

For those who came home with the hardware, it is with a breath of relief, knowing some small shift in feeling or mood could have caused things to have ended very differently. And for those that did not, it is simply fuel to the fire for the next four years.

chickenlamp
3 minutes ago

It was the same story in Fukuoka. Of course, there’s also some races in Paris that the US won by a narrow margin (mixed medley relay, W 200 breast) but not nearly as many races as they lost by a narrow margin.

Price Controls + An Open Border!
28 minutes ago

Noah Lyles’s 0.005 second margin of victory in the men’s 100 meters run says: “HOLD MY BEER!”

Rankings Guy
50 minutes ago

Don’t let swim Twitter see this

