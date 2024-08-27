A Meet of Inches: Team USA On Wrong End of Several Close Finishes In Paris

Aside from all the slow pool allegations, the Paris Games saw a slate of amazingly close races. On several occasions, the difference between gold and silver, silver and bronze, or being on/off the podium was down to hundredths of a second. Years of hard work culminating in falling short by the smallest fractions imaginable.

In addition, there was a lingering narrative that the United States did not show up and show out in the same way we have grown accustomed to. While they still topped the medal count and the gold total by the end (in part due to some last-night, world-record-setting heroics by Bobby Finke and the Women’s 4×100 medley relay), there were a few misfires as compared to expectations coming into the Games.

If you take all the close swims (within ~0.6) and compare them to the potential medals that were within reach, you see a world in which less than four cumulative seconds (3.12) could have earned the United States nine additional gold medals.

Close Event Table:

These results would have resulted in the following change to the US Medal Table:

Actual New Gold 8 17 Silver 13 8 Bronze 7 8 Total 28 33

While the overall improvement to total medals is not as striking, the difference in gold medal count is drastic especially considering it would have lowered Australia’s gold count from seven down to only four.

Things do not always go perfectly, and no race will ever be easy, especially at the Olympics. At the end of the day, the ones who show up on one particular race day in the middle of the summer every four years get to be immortalized in Olympic Glory.

However, this does not diminish the immense achievement of all those who compete for their countries at the Olympic Games, a feat that in and of itself can be regarded as the pinnacle: something people work their whole lives to earn.

For those who came home with the hardware, it is with a breath of relief, knowing some small shift in feeling or mood could have caused things to have ended very differently. And for those that did not, it is simply fuel to the fire for the next four years.