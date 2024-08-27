Wisconsin State Champion Mason Bruhn to Swim for University of Denver This Fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Wisconsin high school state champion Mason Bruhn is heading southwest this fall to compete for the University of Denver during the 2024-2025 season.

“After careful consideration I am excited to announce I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Denver. Thank you to my parents, family, friends and coaches who have helped me get to this point. Go Pios!”

Bruhn graduated from Franklin High School, where he swam for the Sabers the past three years. His senior season saw Bruhn become an individual state champion, as he won the 100 back at the 2024 WIAA Division I State Championship in a best time of 49.08. He also turned in a 3rd-place finish in the 100 fly with a best time of 49.81 and helped Franklin to a 3rd-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

More recently, Bruhn competed at the NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando, where he raced the 50 back (23.92), 100 back (50.62), 200 back (1:49.88), 50 fly (23.37), 100 fly (51.12), 200 fly (1:54.88) and 200 IM (1:54.02). His highest finishes were in the backstroke events, as he placed 44th in the 200 and 49th in the 100.

Bruhn trained year-round with the Waukesha Express Swim Team, where he specialized primarily in back, fly and IM. Bruhn shared that he chose Denver because of the environment, team and outstanding training.

Best Times SCY:

100 back – 49.08

200 back – 1:48.74

100 fly – 49.81

200 fly – 1:51.62

200 IM – 1:52.95

400 IM – 4:00.99

A Division I Mid-Major program, the University of Denver men’s swimming and diving team is led by head coach Alicia Hicken-Franklin, who guided the men’s team to its 3rd straight Summit League Championship title this past season.

Based on the 2024 results, Bruhn’s times would land him in the ‘A’ final in the 100 back and 400 IM and the ‘B’ final in the 200 back and 200 fly, giving him several solid options for his championship lineup.

Other members of the Pioneers’ class of 2028 include Sam Baker, Colin Breuer, Finn Holdredge, Hamish McLellan, Ian O’Neil and Max O’Neil.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.