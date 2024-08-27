Hungarian Nationals Finalist Mark Mizsei to Compete for St. Bonaventure Beginning Fall 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mark Mizsei, a finalist at the 2024 Hungarian National Championships, is arriving stateside this fall to compete for St. Bonaventure University beginning the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to St. Bonaventure. I can’t wait to start my U.S career with Coach Mike and Coach Matt and be a part of the program’s vision.”

At the Hungarian National Championships back in April, Mizsei posted a 7th-place finish in both the 100-meter fly, throwing down a personal best time of 54.23, and 200-meter fly, turning in a season best time of 1:59.98.

Mizsei has also made a splash on the international stage, competing at the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup where he placed 10th in the 200 fly (2:02.02) and 23rd in the 100 fly (55.40).

Back in 2021, Mizsei was a finalist at the European Junior Championships, placing 5th in the 200 fly in a best time of 1:58.78.

A native of Budapest, Mizsei graduated from Weores Sandor Gimnazium and swam for Kobanya Sport Club, where he primarily specialized in the fly events.

Best Times LCM (SCY Conversion):

50 fly – 25.37 (22.22)

100 fly – 54.23 (47.59)

200 fly – 1:58.23 (1:44.48)

St. Bonaventure is a Division I Mid-Major program that competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference. At this past season’s championships, the men’s team placed 3rd out of 11 teams in attendance, setting three program records in the process.

Based on the results from the 2024 championship, Mizsei’s converted times would land him in the ‘A’ final in the 100 fly and 200 fly; his projected time in the 200 fly would even give him a strong shot at the podium.

Most notably, Mizsei’s converted time in the 200 fly would already be faster than St. Bonaventure’s men’s team record of 1:44.91 in the event, while his 100 fly time would be just off of the team record of 47.44, putting Mizsei in a prime position to immediately make a lasting impact on the team.

The full list of commits joining the Bonnies for the 2024-2025 season includes Mizsei, Aidan Kreiley, Connor Peck, Will Parker, Mark Cattron, Quinn Borchers and Josiah Knapp.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.