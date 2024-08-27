Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch 11-Yr-Old Yu Zidi Of China Rip A 2:09.86 LCM 200 Fly

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Sunday, August 25th – Wednesday, August 28th
  • Hefei, China
  • LCM (50m)
  • Days 1 & 2 Recap
  • Results – via Asian media

2024中國夏季游泳錦標賽 女子200公尺蝶式

【2024中國夏季游泳錦標賽 女子200公尺蝶式】.今年暑假後要升小學六年級的中國最強小學生 于子迪，在中國舉辦的夏季游泳錦標賽中，在女子200公尺蝶式又游出驚人的成績，最後以2:09.86拿下第一名，女子200公尺蝶式的2分10秒大關其實不容易突破，目前奧運B標標準其實也只是剛突破2分10秒內，她是目前中國討論度最高的小學游泳選手，相較於五月的驚人成績(400混4:40.97)，目前看來她的游泳成績還在持續突破。2024巴黎奧運 200公尺蝶式標準，A標 2:08.43，B標 2:09.07

Posted by 游泳多多 on Monday, August 26, 2024

During day 1 of the 2024 Chinese National Summer Championships, 11-year-old Yu Zidi ripped a new lifetime best of 2:09.86 to win the women’s 200m fly event.

Entering this competition, Yu’s personal best stood at the 2:14.04, a mark clocked just this past April at the nation’s Olympic Trials.

We reported how Yu’s time 2:09.86 is over 5 seconds faster than the fastest-ever American in the girls’ 11-12 age group. Cassidy Bayer owns the U.S. national age group record with the 2:15.02 put on the books in 2012.

Watching Yu’s race, the youngster split 28.53/33.59 (1:02.12)/33.65 (1:35.77)/34.09(2:09.86) en route to registering the monster performance. She breathed every stroke for the majority of the race and led the field wire-to-wire.

Yu tried the women’s 200m IM on for size on day 2 of the competition and doubled up with another gold medal-worthy performance.

Yu registered an effort of 2:12.57, a result which rendered the budding star just outside the top 15 Chinese performers in history.

Once again, Yu’s time would blow the current U.S. national age record to bits, coming in a full 6 seconds faster than Teagan O’Dell’s 2:18.69 from 2019.

Tencor
53 seconds ago

She just went a 4:40.87 400 IM less than 30 minutes after going 2:00.61 in the 200 free

Bobthebuilder
5 minutes ago

Wow, this is an truly unbelievable time! She had more than 4 seconds drop in 4 months, which is not rare progression at this age. Really curious what she can do next year!

Willswim
12 minutes ago

As a person who’s genuinely impressed when I hear that any human anywhere is able to finish a LCM 200 fly, I don’t have the words to describe how I feel about this. Should have sent a poet.

Yuri
16 minutes ago

I don’t mean to ruin everyone’s enthusiasm, but we have seen so MANY chinese
swimmers performing godly times while very very young and then for some reason never hearing of them ever again. I really hope this will not be the case.

Riccardo
24 minutes ago

Arguably the most impressive age group swims of all time from her this meet.

Almost certainly not age appropriate training so we will see what her longevity is like.

Either way, unbelievable swims.

96Swim
36 minutes ago

That’s also almost 2 seconds faster than the US boys 11-12 200 fly NAG. That’s 2:11.07 by Dean Jones

John
50 minutes ago

Such a beautiful stroke – eerily similar to McIntosh on the recovery

