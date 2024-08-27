Watch 11-Yr-Old Yu Zidi Of China Rip A 2:09.86 LCM 200 Fly

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, August 25th – Wednesday, August 28th

Hefei, China

LCM (50m)

Days 1 & 2 Recap

2024中國夏季游泳錦標賽 女子200公尺蝶式 【2024中國夏季游泳錦標賽 女子200公尺蝶式】.今年暑假後要升小學六年級的中國最強小學生 于子迪，在中國舉辦的夏季游泳錦標賽中，在女子200公尺蝶式又游出驚人的成績，最後以2:09.86拿下第一名，女子200公尺蝶式的2分10秒大關其實不容易突破，目前奧運B標標準其實也只是剛突破2分10秒內，她是目前中國討論度最高的小學游泳選手，相較於五月的驚人成績(400混4:40.97)，目前看來她的游泳成績還在持續突破。2024巴黎奧運 200公尺蝶式標準，A標 2:08.43，B標 2:09.07 Posted by 游泳多多 on Monday, August 26, 2024

During day 1 of the 2024 Chinese National Summer Championships, 11-year-old Yu Zidi ripped a new lifetime best of 2:09.86 to win the women’s 200m fly event.

Entering this competition, Yu’s personal best stood at the 2:14.04, a mark clocked just this past April at the nation’s Olympic Trials.

We reported how Yu’s time 2:09.86 is over 5 seconds faster than the fastest-ever American in the girls’ 11-12 age group. Cassidy Bayer owns the U.S. national age group record with the 2:15.02 put on the books in 2012.

Watching Yu’s race, the youngster split 28.53/33.59 (1:02.12)/33.65 (1:35.77)/34.09(2:09.86) en route to registering the monster performance. She breathed every stroke for the majority of the race and led the field wire-to-wire.

Yu tried the women’s 200m IM on for size on day 2 of the competition and doubled up with another gold medal-worthy performance.

Yu registered an effort of 2:12.57, a result which rendered the budding star just outside the top 15 Chinese performers in history.

Once again, Yu’s time would blow the current U.S. national age record to bits, coming in a full 6 seconds faster than Teagan O’Dell’s 2:18.69 from 2019.