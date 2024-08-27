Mizzou Adds Two-Time Olympian Brandon Loschiavo To Diving Staff As Assistant Coach

Two-time Olympic diver Brandon Loschiavo will serve as the University of Missouri’s assistant diving coach for the 2024-2025 season.

Loschiavo, 27, brings three years of coaching experience to the staff as well as a notable NCAA and international resume of his own.

Loschiavo competed for diving powerhouse Purdue University. He capped off his collegiate career in 2021 by winning the NCAA title in the 10m platform event. He then qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, placing 11th on the platform.

The Huntington Beach, Calif., native continued to dive professionally through the 2024 Olympic quad and placed 17th in the men’s platform event in Paris. Throughout his run-up to Paris, Loschiavo earned some coaching experience with the Trojan Dive Club and Mission Viejo Nadadores in his home state.

He then returned to Purdue, serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.

“Brandon brings an incredible array of experience to the diving-well,” said Mizzou Head Diving Coach Kyle Bogner. “Not only is his athletic experience relevant, but Brandon has been a student of the sport for many years.

“From strength and conditioning, to nutrition and mental performance, he has a holistic approach and is able to look at every aspect of what it takes to be a champion and apply it to a training environment. We are thrilled to have Brandon here at the Zou!”

Bogner is entering his sixth year as head diving coach for Mizzou. He coached three Mizzou divers to the 2024 NCAA Championships, including sophomore Collier Dyer who placed 10th in the 1m springboard.

Under swimming and diving head coach Andrew Grevers, Mizzou finished eighth and 11th on the men’s and women’s sides, respectively, at the 2024 SEC Championships. The men’s team also placed 27th at NCAAs.