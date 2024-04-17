USA, France, Canada, and Australia Reveal Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony Uniforms

Today marks 100 days and counting towards the 2024 Paris Olympics, and various nations have begun releasing their Olympic uniforms for the 2024 event. Among the top nations that have begun dropping content reveals on social media include the USA, France, Canada, and Australia.

According to The Telegraph UK, Team Great Britain is expected to show off their Olympic opening ceremony kit tomorrow, April 18th.

USA

Team USA will be partnering with Ralph Lauren for their opening ceremony uniforms, featuring snapshots from Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke.

Today marks 100 days out to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. I am proud to partner with #RalphLauren , an Official Outfitter of #TeamUSA. Join me on the road to Paris #RLxTeamUSA. @RalphLauren pic.twitter.com/XbjkvwcLqx — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) April 17, 2024

Just as Ledecky and Finke flashed Team USA’s opening ceremony outfit, fellow 2021 Olympic teammates Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, and Michael Andrew were featured showcasing USA Swimming’s National Team kit by TYR Sport.

France

The nation’s brightest star in the pool, Olympic champion Leon Marchand, was recently featured on a special 100-page issue of L’Equipe, commemorating 100 years since Paris last hosted the modern Olympics in 1924. Marchand stood alongside three other known French Olympians in their opening ceremony attire by Berluti.

L'Equipe has 100 pages devoted to the Olympics (and Olympic history) in Wednesday's edition, marking 100 days until the Opening Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/amdEHqYYAi — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) April 16, 2024

Canada

Another top national swimmer, teenager Summer McIntosh, was captured in a first glimpse of Team Canada’s Olympic attire, by the Vancouver-based athletic/leisurewear brand LuluLemon.

Australia

The Australia Olympic Team showcased their opening ceremony blazers on social media, by Volley Australia footwear.

The story behind our tenth @Sportscraft Australian Olympic Team Opening Ceremony uniform accompanied by @VolleyAustralia footwear 💚💛🇦🇺 🇫🇷 Bring on 26 July, 2024. 👉 https://t.co/M9JrnxCMuZ#AllezAUS pic.twitter.com/Yojqh17Zw4 — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) April 17, 2024