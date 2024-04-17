Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA, France, Canada, and Australia Reveal Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony Uniforms

Today marks 100 days and counting towards the 2024 Paris Olympics, and various nations have begun releasing their Olympic uniforms for the 2024 event. Among the top nations that have begun dropping content reveals on social media include the USA, France, Canada, and Australia.

According to The Telegraph UK, Team Great Britain is expected to show off their Olympic opening ceremony kit tomorrow, April 18th.

USA

Team USA will be partnering with Ralph Lauren for their opening ceremony uniforms, featuring snapshots from Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke.

Just as Ledecky and Finke flashed Team USA’s opening ceremony outfit, fellow 2021 Olympic teammates Torri HuskeClaire Curzan, and Michael Andrew were featured showcasing USA Swimming’s National Team kit by TYR Sport.

 

France

The nation’s brightest star in the pool, Olympic champion Leon Marchand, was recently featured on a special 100-page issue of L’Equipe, commemorating 100 years since Paris last hosted the modern Olympics in 1924. Marchand stood alongside three other known French Olympians in their opening ceremony attire by Berluti.

Canada

Another top national swimmer, teenager Summer McIntosh, was captured in a first glimpse of Team Canada’s Olympic attire, by the Vancouver-based athletic/leisurewear brand LuluLemon.

Australia

The Australia Olympic Team showcased their opening ceremony blazers on social media, by Volley Australia footwear.

chickenlamp
34 seconds ago

The French sleeveless blazers are quite the choice. and Bobby Finke could not look more American if they tried.

Boknows34
19 minutes ago

I really like the USA uniforms. France, not so much.

