Thomas Ceccon, Chad le Clos, Tes Schouten Highlight Initial Names For 2024 Mare Nostrum Monaco

Initial attendee lists for the 30th anniversary of Mare Nostrum are out and include names such as South Africa’s Chad le Clos, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon, and Tes Schouten of the Netherlands.

The meet will take place in Monaco at the Prince Albert II pool. It is the final stop of a three-stop series. The first stop is scheduled for Canet in France on May 25-26. The second stop is in Barcelona, Spain on May 29-30. The final stop in Monaco is scheduled from June 1-2.

The three-stop series is celebrating its 30th anniversary and has added another way to earn prize money to celebrate. An additional €1050 will be awarded to a swimmer to sweep an event at all three stops. (Swimmers in the 800/1500 have to participate in Monaco in at least one of the events).

Like last year, swimmers can earn money for the best World Aquatics (formerly FINA) points swim. Swimmers also earn money for placing in the top three in an event. Swim tour records earn the athletes €750.

Ceccon is the current World Record holder in the men’s 100 backstroke and helped Italy to two relay medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Le Clos has won four Olympic medals over the course of his career including winning gold in the 200 butterfly at the 2012 London Games, winning by 0.05 seconds ahead of Michael Phelps.

Schouten is coming off of a huge 2024 World Championships in Doha in February. There Schouten swam to a win in the women’s 200 breaststroke touching in a best time of a 2:19.81 which ranks her as the #9 performer all-time in the event.

Like Schouten, a few other swimmers in attendance also earned a medal at 2024 Worlds. Canada’s Ingrid Wilm won bronze in the 50 back and 100 back. Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko captured silver in the 400 IM in Doha.

Full List Of Initial Attendees: