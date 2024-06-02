Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sarah Sjostrom Blasts 23.84 50 Freestyle, Now Holds 15 Of Top 25 Performances All-Time

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE FINAL

Results:

  1. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.84
  2. Michelle Coleman (SWE) – 24.48
  3. Perta Senanszky (HUN) – 24.57
  4. Florine Gaspard (BEL) -24.83

Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden blasted a 23.84 50 freestyle en route to a win in the final in Monaco. That was just off of her World leading time of a 23.69 that she swam to win the event at the 2024 World Championships.

Her time from today also was faster than the 2nd fastest swimmer of the year Kate Douglass of the US who swam an American Record of a 23.91 at 2024 Worlds. Only three women have been under the 24-second mark this season as Kasia Wasick of Poland swam a 23.95 at 2024 Worlds as well.

Sjostrom looks to win gold in the event at the Paris Olympics after winning silver in the event in 2020(1) in Tokyo even after breaking her elbow prior to the Games.

2023-2024 LCM Women 50 Free

SarahSWE
SJOSTROM
02/18
23.69
2Kate
DOUGLASS 		USA23.9102/18
3Kasia
Wasick		POL23.9502/18
4Shayna
JACK		AUS24.0912/12
5Cate
CAMPBELL 		AUS24.1010/06
View Top 32»

Sjostrom is the World Record holder in the event as she swam a best time of a 23.61 in semifinals at the 2023 World Championships last July. That was faster than her previous World Record of a 23.67 that she swam at the 2017 World Championships. Sjostrom is the only woman to ever have dropped below the 23.7 mark, and she has done so five times including three in the last year.

Today’s swim is tied for the 17th fastest swim all-time with Cate Campbell of Australia who swam a 23.84 at the 2016 Australian Championships. In total, Sjostrom now holds 15 out of the 25 top 50 freestyle performances all-time.

13
13 Comments
Zeph
24 minutes ago

With lats like those, no wonder she can fly

Rick S
24 minutes ago

Can we stop the hyperbolical marketing-speak “all time” and just use “so far” please? It’s not “all time”. Think about it.

SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
Reply to  Rick S
14 minutes ago

Huh?

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
50 minutes ago

She is jacked

Brownish
52 minutes ago

Anya,

she’s Petra Senanszky.

Owlmando
58 minutes ago

As a man, I’d love wings like hers

dirtswimmer
1 hour ago

Just reminding all the young guns who the queen of the the sprints is

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

I definitely would like to see Sarah Sjostrom swim the W 100 FR:

W 100 FR – Days 4 & 5
W 50 FR – Days 8 & 9

Plenty of time to recover from the W 100 FR.

Joe
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
18 minutes ago

Would be fun but it’s pretty much concluded she will only do 100s in the relay(s).

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

The IOC should ship her the gold medal now.

