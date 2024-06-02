Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kristof Milak Breaks Mare Nostrum Record With 50.75 100 Fly, Moves Up To #4 In World This Year

Comments: 8

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY FINAL

Top 3:

  1. Kristof Milak (HUN) – 50.75
  2. Noe Ponti (SUI) – 51.25
  3. Katsuhiro Matsumoto (JPN) – 51.70

Hungary’s Kristof Milak broke his own Mare Nostrum series record swimming to a 50.75 in the 100 butterfly, the #4 time in the World this season. His previous record stood at a 50.95 that he first swam in 2021 and then tied earlier this week at the Barcelona stop.

Split Comparison:

Monaco Barcelona
Hungarian Nationals (April)
50 23.76 24.1 23.72
100 50.75 (26.99) 50.95 (26.85) 50.99 (27.27)

Milak was out fast here and was able to hold on to his speed well enough coming home to set a new season best.

This was Milak’s second season best of the meet after he swam a 1:53.94 in the 200 butterfly yesterday, rebounding from his first loss in the event since 2020 that he swam just days ago in Barcelona. Milak holds the World Record in the 200 butterfly and won silver in the 100 butterfly at the 2020(1) Tokyo Olympics.

His swims in Monaco are good signs for what is ahead after reports in Hungarian media have said he has missed numerous training sessions. In addition, his coach Balazs Virth gave an update on Milak’s status while in Barcelona saying, “Maybe outsiders think he is capable of a miracle, but today’s swimming has shown that there are laws in this sport that are difficult to override,” Virth continued. “Although Paris is the goal, it has to be said that what has happened so far contains traces of Olympic preparation. Read Virth’s full comments here.

In addition to breaking his record, Milak moves up in the world rankings so far this season. He previously sat at #7 in the event and now moves up to #4.

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Fly

JoshCAN
Liendo
05/19
50.06
2 Noe
PONTI		SUI50.1604/06
3Matthew William
Temple		AUS50.2512/03
4Kristof
MILAK		HUN50.7506/02
5Caeleb
DRESSEL 		USA50.8404/12
View Top 32»

In This Story

8
etsan
49 minutes ago

Prediction Game: What will be the next Milak news?

a) Sources say Milak skipped 29 out of 30 training sessions during June.
b) Milak is missing again: President of Hungarian Swimming Federation has no idea where he is.
c) Hungarian coach: Milak hasn’t done proper work to be able to defend his Olympic title.
d) Milak’s appearance at European Championships is in doubt.

18
-3
Reply
RealCrocker5040
57 minutes ago

Also beat Ponti by half a second

The fly races in Paris just got so much more interesting

10
-1
Reply
RealCrocker5040
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
55 minutes ago

He actually outsplit Ponti 26.99 to 27.02

Marchand you better get ready cuz you got your work cut out for you

6
-2
Reply
snailSpace
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
49 minutes ago

I mean, it was never going to be smooth sailing for Leon with Honda (and potentially Heilman, Chmielewski and Kharun) in the picture, but it just got even less easy.

Also, since I’ve already mentioned Chmielewski, I find it slightly insulting that he is always left out of the medal conversations, when he is the same age as Kharun, and is currently faster than him.

Last edited 49 minutes ago by snailSpace
6
-1
Reply
etsan
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
40 minutes ago

I don’t think anyone would expect Marchand to have an easy path to 200 fly gold if there weren’t all those ‘Milak didn’t train’ reports.

5
0
Reply
Mr Piano
1 hour ago

Oh lawd

5
0
Reply
Claire Curzan Fan
Reply to  Mr Piano
50 minutes ago

he comin

5
0
Reply
GoBulls
Reply to  Claire Curzan Fan
24 minutes ago

Definitely coming fast

2
0
Reply

