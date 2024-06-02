Kristof Milak Breaks Mare Nostrum Record With 50.75 100 Fly, Moves Up To #4 In World This Year

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 50.95, Kristof Milak (HUN)

Top 3:

Hungary’s Kristof Milak broke his own Mare Nostrum series record swimming to a 50.75 in the 100 butterfly, the #4 time in the World this season. His previous record stood at a 50.95 that he first swam in 2021 and then tied earlier this week at the Barcelona stop.

Split Comparison:

Monaco Barcelona Hungarian Nationals (April) 50 23.76 24.1 23.72 100 50.75 (26.99) 50.95 (26.85) 50.99 (27.27)

Milak was out fast here and was able to hold on to his speed well enough coming home to set a new season best.

This was Milak’s second season best of the meet after he swam a 1:53.94 in the 200 butterfly yesterday, rebounding from his first loss in the event since 2020 that he swam just days ago in Barcelona. Milak holds the World Record in the 200 butterfly and won silver in the 100 butterfly at the 2020(1) Tokyo Olympics.

His swims in Monaco are good signs for what is ahead after reports in Hungarian media have said he has missed numerous training sessions. In addition, his coach Balazs Virth gave an update on Milak’s status while in Barcelona saying, “Maybe outsiders think he is capable of a miracle, but today’s swimming has shown that there are laws in this sport that are difficult to override,” Virth continued. “Although Paris is the goal, it has to be said that what has happened so far contains traces of Olympic preparation. Read Virth’s full comments here.

In addition to breaking his record, Milak moves up in the world rankings so far this season. He previously sat at #7 in the event and now moves up to #4.