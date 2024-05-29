Kristof Milak Pops Season-Best 50.95 In 100 Fly, Tying His Mare Nostrum Record

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA
- May 29-30, 2024
- Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET
- Barcelona, Spain
- LCM (50m)
- Olympic Qualifying Event
- Meet Central
- Entries
- Live Results
- Livestream
Despite reports of him missing the majority of workouts coming out of the Hungarian Championships in April, Kristof Milak‘s performance shows no signs of a lack of commitment.
On Wednesday, Milak put up a time of 50.95 in the men’s 100 butterfly during the finals session at the second Mare Nostrum Tour stop in Barcelona, tying his series record set in 2021.
Milak’s swim also marked a new season-best, as he went under the 50.99 clocking he put up at the Hungarian Championships seven weeks ago.
The 24-year-old moves up one spot in the world rankings, inching past Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto for 7th in 2023-24.
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Fly
Liendo
50.06
|2
| Noe
PONTI
|SUI
|50.16
|04/06
|3
|Matthew William
Temple
|AUS
|50.25
|12/03
|4
|Caeleb
DRESSEL
|USA
|50.84
|04/12
|4
|Hubert
KOS
|HUN
|50.84
|04/12
|6
|Andrei
MINAKOV
|RUS
|50.86
|04/16
|7
|Kristof
MILAK
|HUN
|50.95
|05/29
|8
| Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO
|JPN
|50.96
|03/24
|9
|Shaine
CASAS
|USA
|51.03
|12/01
|10
|Jakub
Majerski
|POL
|51.06
|04/25
Milak notably had an improved back half relative to what he managed in April, closing in 26.85 after a conservative 24.10 opening 50.
Split Comparison
|Milak, April 2024
|Milak, May 2024
|23.72
|24.10
|50.99 (27.27)
|50.95 (26.85)
The fact that Milak tied the Mare Nostrum Record he set in June 2021 is a very positive sign heading into the Olympics. Shortly after that in-season swim three years ago, he rocketed to one of the fastest 100 fly swims in history at the Tokyo Games, winning silver in 49.68 while also winning gold in the 200 fly.
Milak also swam the 50 free on Wednesday—shortly before the 100 fly—and placed 4th in a time of 22.25, having set a personal best of 21.89 last month.
He’s scheduled to race the 100 free and 200 fly on Thursday.
The Olympics are going to be amazing. Love the media fake out with his training
Hungarian media likes to do a little trolling here and there
Yeah something tells me that he’s doing just all right
This is actually his raw speed without training. Once he goes to a practice, 40-point is cooked
I had a feeling that the Hungarian Media was just cooking up a bunch of baseless speculation