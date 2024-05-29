Kristof Milak Pops Season-Best 50.95 In 100 Fly, Tying His Mare Nostrum Record

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

May 29-30, 2024

Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET

Barcelona, Spain

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Meet Central

Entries

Live Results

Livestream

Despite reports of him missing the majority of workouts coming out of the Hungarian Championships in April, Kristof Milak‘s performance shows no signs of a lack of commitment.

On Wednesday, Milak put up a time of 50.95 in the men’s 100 butterfly during the finals session at the second Mare Nostrum Tour stop in Barcelona, tying his series record set in 2021.

Milak’s swim also marked a new season-best, as he went under the 50.99 clocking he put up at the Hungarian Championships seven weeks ago.

The 24-year-old moves up one spot in the world rankings, inching past Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto for 7th in 2023-24.

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Fly Josh CAN

Liendo 2 Noe

PONTI SUI 50.16 3 Matthew William

Temple AUS 50.25 4 Caeleb

DRESSEL USA 50.84 4 Hubert

KOS HUN 50.84 6 Andrei

MINAKOV RUS 50.86 7 Kristof

MILAK HUN 50.95 8 Katsuhiro

MATSUMOTO JPN 50.96 9 Shaine

CASAS USA 51.03 10 Jakub

Majerski POL 51.06 View Top 32»

Milak notably had an improved back half relative to what he managed in April, closing in 26.85 after a conservative 24.10 opening 50.

Split Comparison

Milak, April 2024 Milak, May 2024 23.72 24.10 50.99 (27.27) 50.95 (26.85)

The fact that Milak tied the Mare Nostrum Record he set in June 2021 is a very positive sign heading into the Olympics. Shortly after that in-season swim three years ago, he rocketed to one of the fastest 100 fly swims in history at the Tokyo Games, winning silver in 49.68 while also winning gold in the 200 fly.

Milak also swam the 50 free on Wednesday—shortly before the 100 fly—and placed 4th in a time of 22.25, having set a personal best of 21.89 last month.

He’s scheduled to race the 100 free and 200 fly on Thursday.