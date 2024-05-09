Reports: Kristof Milak Has Missed 32 of 38 Workouts Since the Hungarian Championships

After assuaging some concerns over inconsistent training at the recent Hungarian Championships with a 50.99 in the 100 fly and 1:54.90 in the 200 fly, Hungarian superstar swimmer Kristof Milak has apparently fallen off-track again.

Under headlines like “Kristof Milak has disappeared again,” Hungarian media is reporting that the 24-year-old World Record holder and Olympic champion has missed 32 out of 38 training sessions in the 27 days since those championships. The reports say that the absences have happened “without justification”.

In December, Hungarian National Team coach Csaba Sos said that he was “worried” about Milak, who at the time he said hadn’t done any meaningful work in months.

Milak’s coach Balazs Virth said that he began training again in the new year, but refuted reports that Milak had been secretly training in Australia.

Milak was one of 33 swimmers named to the Hungarian team for the European Championships in June. He is the three-time defending European Champion in the 200 fly in long course and two-time defending European Champion in the 100 fly in long course.

Milak is also the 2019 and 2022 World Champion and 2021 Olympic Games Champion in the 200 fly.

Prior to the 2024 National Championships, it had been almost a full year since Milak last raced – dating back to the April 2023 National Championship meet.