Reports: Kristof Milak Has Missed 32 of 38 Workouts Since the Hungarian Championships

After assuaging some concerns over inconsistent training at the recent Hungarian Championships with a 50.99 in the 100 fly and 1:54.90 in the 200 fly, Hungarian superstar swimmer Kristof Milak has apparently fallen off-track again.

Under headlines like “Kristof Milak has disappeared again,” Hungarian media is reporting that the 24-year-old World Record holder and Olympic champion has missed 32 out of 38 training sessions in the 27 days since those championships. The reports say that the absences have happened “without justification”.

In December, Hungarian National Team coach Csaba Sos said that he was “worried” about Milak, who at the time he said hadn’t done any meaningful work in months.

Milak’s coach Balazs Virth said that he began training again in the new year, but refuted reports that Milak had been secretly training in Australia.

Milak was one of 33 swimmers named to the Hungarian team for the European Championships in June. He is the three-time defending European Champion in the 200 fly in long course and two-time defending European Champion in the 100 fly in long course.

Milak is also the 2019 and 2022 World Champion and 2021 Olympic Games Champion in the 200 fly.

Prior to the 2024 National Championships, it had been almost a full year since Milak last raced – dating back to the April 2023 National Championship meet.

yamatake
14 minutes ago

Training secretly with Boxall againn

Jonathan
16 minutes ago

It’s pretty amazing that Milak can still go 50.99 in the 100 fly and 1:54.90 in the 200 fly without working hard.

Joel Lin
27 minutes ago

That’s his journey, man.

PFA
30 minutes ago

Imma be honest I don’t know if I believe these reports. Will have the full picture in Paris is where I’m at with this.

Beginner Swimmer at 25
34 minutes ago

bro literally doesn’t care 😂 He’s probably training in secret somewhere 😁 even Fat Milak could show up 15 lbs overweight and spank Marchand and Foster 😅 but for real now Marchand is gonna have a tougher time deciding between 2 fly and 2 breast

yamatake
Reply to  Beginner Swimmer at 25
8 minutes ago

‘Marchand is gonna have a tougher time deciding between 2 fly and 2 breast.’

Maybe that’s the real purpose of all those reports lol.

wloo memver
39 minutes ago

Imagine how funny it would be if these stories are just to gaslight everyone into thinking hes washed until he pops a 1:49 at paris

Greg P
Reply to  wloo memver
2 seconds ago

I love to see it!

Greg P
46 minutes ago

I forever blame Hungarian Swimming Federation

They should have let Milak took time off after 2022 World Championship when it became clear Milak was mentally exhausted.

And yet they kept pressuring him to train for 2023 World Championship. And they kept the pressure all the time, and even chastised him publicly for missing training days

Right after Budapest, Milak should have done what Dressel and Cam mcEvoy did.

Take a year off swimming. Do anything he want to do but swimming. And come back refreshed and healthy.

Snarky
53 minutes ago

Not good. Is he hanging with Casas ?

