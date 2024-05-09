US Open Qualifier Will Siegel Commits to Michigan For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Will Siegel from Merrick, New York has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Michigan beginning in fall 2025.

Siegel swims for Long Island Aquatic Club out of Garden City, NY. This past spring, he finished his short course season at NCSAs where he swam numerous bert times. He swam a best time in the 500 free in prelims with a 4:26.34 before swimming a 3:59.94 in the 400 LCM free at night to finish 10th. He also swam a best time in the LCM 800 free swimming a 8:15.64 for 9th.

Last November, he swam at the US Open and finished 23rd in both the 800 and 1500 freestyles as well as 59th in the 400 free. He also won the Eastern Zone Open Water 5k in 2023 and was 9th at Junior Nats Open Water 7.5k in 2023.

Siegel’s best SCY times are:

500 free: 4:26.34

1000 free: 9:11.26

1650 free: 15:16.35

The Michigan men finished 3rd at the 2024 Big Ten Championships and were just over 70 points behind 2nd place Ohio State. The Wolverines were led by Gal Groumi who scored 92 individual points and won Big Ten titles in the 200 IM and 200 fly.

Siegel would have been 15th in the 1650 freestyle at 2024 Big Tens. It took a 4:24.55 in the 500 free to make the ‘C’ final. Siegel looks to boost the team’s distance free group that had 0 swimmers in the top 8 of the 1650 free and only 1 ‘A’ finalist in the 500 free.

Siegel will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Antoine Sauve from Canada and Alex Thiesing from Kentucky. Sauve is a sprint freestyler while Thiesing is a mid-distance freestyler and has a best time of a 4:25.58 in the 500 free.