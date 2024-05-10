Brendan Hansen, Kaitlin Sandeno Returning as In-Venue Hosts for U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Swimming, the national governing body (NGB) for the sport of swimming in the United States, today announced Olympic gold medalists Brendan Hansen and Kaitlin Sandeno will return as in-venue hosts for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming.

A six-time Olympic medalist, Hansen formerly held world records in the 100m and 200m breaststroke. The Longhorn legend never lost a breaststroke race during his time at the University of Texas and is known for his energy and humor when interacting with swim fans.

Sandeno is an Olympic gold medalist, world champion, and former world record holder. Among other post-swimming career highlights, she was recently a commentator for the 2023 Pan American Games and ParaPan Games in Santiago, Chile.

Together, they bring years of friendship, experience and excitement to the Olympic Trials pre-show.

“Kaitlin and Brendan have become a mainstay of the Olympic Trials experience,” USA Swimming President and CEO Tim Hinchey III said. “Their enthusiasm and passion set the stage each night for the best atmosphere in Olympic sports, and we are thrilled they will return as hosts of this historic event.”

The Olympic duo debuted as in-venue hosts at Trials in 2016 and will return for a third time to entertain fans each night in Lucas Oil Stadium during a 30-minute pre-show before finals. The fan favorites preview the action each night and offer predictions and expert insight while leading fan contests and trivia for exclusive USA Swimming giveaways.

This year, the two will also compete head-to-head in the Kaitlin vs. Brendan Challenge. The Challenge offers fans exclusive discounts to sit in branded seating sections associated with each host and exclusive meet and greet opportunities to the section that sells out first.

Tickets for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming are available at www.usaswimming.org/trialstickets. Use codes Kaitlin24 and Brendan24 to unlock 24% off tickets in sections 216 and 217 for any single-session ticket.

Press release courtesy of USA Swimming