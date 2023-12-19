Hungarian Coach Worried About Kristof Milak: ‘He Hasn’t Done Any Meaningful Work in Months’

Hungarian national team coach Csaba Sos is getting worried about world record holder Kristof Milak‘s physical conditioning as the 23-year-old butterfly specialist reportedly still has not returned to regular training.

Milak withdrew from the 2023 World Championships due to mental and physical fatigue, but he reportedly returned to training in September and was slated to return to competition at October’s World Cup stop in Budapest. However, he pulled out of the meet just a few days before it began with his trainer, Balazs Virth, saying he wasn’t in shape yet.

Earlier this month, Sos reportedly said that Milak had not resumed pool training and was still training on land. The plan apparently is for Milak to return to his regular training routine in January, but Sos has not spoken with him for a long time.

“He hasn’t done any meaningful work for months,” Sos told Sportradio on Tuesday, translated from Hungarian. “Kristof said earlier that he thinks that if he starts working hard from January, we can have everything we want. So now we are waiting for the beginning of January.

“Even if he returns, it is certain that Paris will not be as it could have been, since what he could have swum if he started working in September, he will not be able to produce at the Olympics,” Sos added. “It is another question that if such a God-given talent really starts working in January, and from then on until the Olympics, he may even win — but it will be far from what it could have been.”

While Sos said it’s possible for Milak to still make a comeback in time for Paris 2024 and defend his Olympic title in the 200 fly, he emphasized that it will be no easy feat after about six months out of the water.

“If someone breaks their leg and the cast is removed after healing, their leg will be thinner, as the muscles have not been able to work until then,” Sos said. “Stamina starts to wear off after eight or ten days, and Kristof missed half a year. I would add to this that water is a special medium, staying in it and providing peak performance in it is a complicated, complex thing.”

As to the reason for Milak’s extended absence, Sos said he remains in the dark. When Milak pulled out of Worlds in June, he said that he had “hit rock bottom.” Sos said he didn’t it coming at all.

“My basic condition in the Milak case is incomprehension,” Sos said. “I don’t know what is happening to him, and not only me, neither do others. Because you have to do something when you’re not swimming. Something must be more important in his life than swimming.

“There was no indication that he was so burned out, that he might be depressed,” Sos added. “Certainly not for me. I am waiting for him to return, and I hope he will return, because I am certain that there is no other place where the Good Lord would have given him so many talents and abilities. I miss Kristof very much, it was a pleasure to see him swim. The picture doesn’t add up for me either, because anyone show me a single moment from the last few years when they saw this guy sway — immovable rock he was, he seemed like that, he never felt pain, even though he felt it, but how much he felt it. I am preparing for his return. I don’t know when that will be. I understand that everyone is turning back to Paris and January, but I emphasize that great Olympic success is no longer a reality.”