Cal Freshman Aaron Shackell Returning To Carmel And Taking Olympic Redshirt

The Cal men will have a slightly different look to their roster this upcoming spring as freshman Aaron Shackell will take an Olympic Redshirt.

Cal Head Coach Dave Durden confirmed to SwimSwam on Tuesday that Shackell will be returning to his home club team, Carmel Swim Club to take an Olympic Redshirt.

Durden’s full statement to SwimSwam was:

“We have had several conversations over the past year with Aaron and his parents about what this Olympic year would look like as Aaron transitioned into his freshman year in college. Training with Chris and Carmel was one of those options. As we are seven months away from Olympic trials and to lessen some of collegiate challenges as a freshman, we decided being at home and at Carmel would be the most familiar environment for him and his family. We continue to support him and look forward to having him back on campus in the fall.”

Shackell was the #6 ranked recruit of this fall’s incoming freshman class and was expected to be a big boost to Cal’s butterfly and mid-distance freestyle group. At the Minnesota Invitational (Cal’s mid-season meet), Shackell swam a personal best time in the 200 butterfly with a 1:43.40, which currently places him #24 in the NCAA so far this season. He also swam a 4:22.77 in the 500 free and a 1:36.76 in the 200 free.

Shackell’s best SCY times are:

200 free: 1:32.85

500 free: 4:15.35

200 fly: 1:43.40

Shackell’s best LCM times are:

200 free: 1:47.07

400 free: 3:47.00

200 fly: 1:55.81

In addition to being the #6 ranked recruit of his class, Shackell also held the fastest 200 freestyle time in his class. His best 200 freestyle time already would have earned him an NCAA invite this past season and would have been 0.24 seconds off of making the ‘B’ final. His 500 free personal best is also less than a second off of what it took for an invite this past spring.

In June, Shackell competed at US Nationals. There he was highlighted by a 6th place finish in the 400 freestyle and a 9th place finish in the 200 butterfly. He also finished 13th in the 200 free and 25th in prelims of the 100 butterfly. He notably swam best times in the 400 free, 200 free, and 100 fly.

Just over a month later, Shackell competed at Summer Juniors Nationals where he went on to earn the boys’ high point award. There he won the 200 free, 400 free, and 200 fly. He also was second in the 100 free and 14th in the 50 free. His 400 free winning time of 3:47.00 would have been 4th at US Nationals, less than a second off of second place and what it took to qualify for Worlds.

About a week after competing at Summer Juniors Nationals, Shackell represented the U.S. at the LEN U23 Championships in Ireland. There Shackell was highlighted by a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle, where he notably swam a personal best time in prelims. He also finished 5th in the 200 fly and swam in prelims of the 100 fly (15th) and 100 free (22nd).

The Cal men are the defending NCAA Team Champions as they scored 482 points this past March, about 50 points ahead of second-place Arizona State. Notably, Arizona State defeated Cal for the Pac-12 Conference Title this past season. The battle between the two teams is expected to be close this upcoming championship season.

Shackell is currently the only swimmer on the Cal roster to be taking an Olympic Redshirt for this season. Shackell also becomes the 21st swimmer in the NCAA to be taking a redshirt for at least part of this season.