Dutch Sprinter Femke Hoppenbrouwer Signs NLI with Cal as Mid-Season Addition

Femke Hoppenbrouwer Amsterdam, Netherlands, has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley. She will join the Golden Bears mid-season, in January 2024.

“Im beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of California, Berkeley! I would like to thank everyone who made it possible for me to achieve this dream. GO BEARS💛💙”

Hoppenbrouwer trains year-round with Zwemvereniging De Dolfijn and represents the Netherlands in international competition. She specializes in sprint freestyle. She placed 6th in the final of the 50 free (25.88) and 7th in the 100 free (56.06) at the 2023 Dutch Long Course Championships in June. The next month, she swam at the Summer Swiss Championship, where she won the 50 free (25.63) and was runner-up in the 100 (56.21). She also competed in prelims of the 50 fly (10th, 27.96). Hoppenbrouwer wrapped up the summer at the 2023 LEN U23 Championships, where she was 11th in the 50 and 13th in the 100 in prelims, and clocked a PB in the 50 free.

Last weekend, Hoppenbrouwer took 4th in the 50 free (25.00), 3rd in the 100 free (54.63), 12th in the 200 free (2:04.63, although she split 2:01.30 on a relay), and 9th in prelims of the 50 back (28.90) at the Dutch Short Course 25m Championships.

Hoppenbrouwer, who will be 21 in January, will join transfers Hannah Brunzell and Morgan Brophy, first-year swimmers Kathryn Hazle and Ava Chavez, and first-year divers Ariana Drake, Caroline Li, and Jane Raffetto, who were all newcomers at Berkeley for the 2023-24 school year.

Best LCM times (converted):

50 free – 25.30 (22.07)

100 free – 56.06 (49.06)

50 back – 30.03 (26.51)

50 fly – 27.59 (24.22)

While it’s not really apples-to-apples, Hoppenbrouwer’s 50 free last weekend converts to 22.52, which puts her right in the mix with Cal’s best performances so far this season – all from the Minnesota Invite: Isabelle Stadden (22.24), McKenna Stone (22.25), Eloise Riley (22.34), Emily Gantriis (22.50), Ella Mazurek (22.51), and Brophy (22.51).

