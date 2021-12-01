Winter US Open Qualifier Kathryn Hazle Sends Verbal Commitment to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

San Diego, California’s Kathryn Hazle has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley in the class of 2027.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UC Berkeley!! I am so grateful for the opportunity to attend such an incredible university! Thank you so much to my coaches, mom, and nca family! Go Bears!!🐻💙💛”

Hazle is a junior at University City High School. She swims year-round with North Coast Aquatics. At the 2021 CIF San Diego Section Division 2 Championships in April, she won the 500 free (by over 12 seconds with 4:53.56), was runner-up in the 200 free (by .21 with 1:49.66), and swam legs on two winning relays: the 4×50 medley (27.54 backstroke leadoff) and the 4×100 free (51.30 anchor).

She had a big meet at 2021 Speedo Summer Championships-West, cracking the Winter US Open standard in the 200/800 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM and improving her Summer Juniors cut in the 400 free. She placed 10th in the 200 free (2:03.26), 8th in the 400 free (4:19.99, prelims), 5th in the 800 free (8:50.84), 21st in the 200 breast (2:37.14), 25th in the 200 IM (2:19.65), and 12th in the 400 IM (4:56.49). Her fastest 400 IM time (4:54.88), as well as her PBs in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly, come from San Diego Imperial’s Senior Long Course Championships in July.

Hazle has kicked off the 2021-22 short course season with all new times. At Kevin Perry Senior Invitational, she updated her PBs in the 100/200/500/1000 free, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM. Two weeks later at Mission Viejo Turkey Classic she lowered her 1650 free, 100 back, and 100 fly times.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:13.26

400 IM – 4:14.19

200 IM – 2:01.41

1000 free – 9:56.41

500 free – 4:50.43

200 free – 1:49.26

100 free – 51.46

Hazle is the Golden Bears’ first public commitment for the women’s class of 2027. She’ll overlap with freestylers Fanni Fabian, Emily Gantriis, and Ashlyn Fiorilli as well as IMers Lea Polonsky, Annika McEnroe, and Alicia Henry.

