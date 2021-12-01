15-Year-Old Kyle Peck Swims 1:47.29 200 Back at Swim & Rock 2021

Swim & Rock 2021

Nov. 19th – Nov 21st

Oak Marr Rec Center in Oakton, VA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results available on MeetMobile “Swim & Rock 2021”

Kyle Peck of the Rappahannock YMCA Stingrays Swim Team in Stafford, VA swam a 1:47.29 in the 200 back at the Swim & Roll 2021 meet in Oakton, VA on Nov. 19th. The time is the fastest by a 15-year-old this season, and ranks 4th overall in the 15-16 age group. Peck’s best time was 1:52.30 going into the meet.

Splits:

50 24.26 24.26 100 26.60 50.86 150 28.35 1:19.21 200 28.08 1:47.29

Peck took the race out in 50.86, which was 1.12 seconds off of his best 100 back time (49.74). He brought the race home in 56.43. His 200 back time was also only 1.97 seconds off of his best 200 free time of 1:45.32. Both his 100 back and 200 free personal bests were also set at this meet.

Peck’s time was the 48th fastest by a 15-year-old since 2010. He ranks just above NCAA Champion Shane Casas, who swam a 1:47.31 back in 2015.

Other best times for Peck at the Swim & Rock meet:

100 fly: 48.94

1000 free: 10:01.64

200 IM: 1:52.89

100 free: 46.91

200 fly: 1:57.76

North Carolina State-commit Katherine Helms of the Mason Makos Swim Team swam a personal best 54.17 in the 100 fly at the meet, dropping almost three seconds from her previous best. Her time was the 8th best by a 17-year-old this season. Helms’ time would be the 5th-fastest 100 fly for the Wolfpack this year.