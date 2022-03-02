Virginia’s Kate Douglass Drops 100 Free for 200 Breast at NCAA Championships

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

March 16-19, 2022

Mcauley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, GA

Short Course Yards (SCY), Prelims/Finals

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

Defending NCAA champion Kate Douglass will swim the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 breast at the 2022 NCAA Swimming & Diving championships. This changes her schedule from the 2021 NCAA Championships and the ACC Championships this year, where she swam the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free.

Douglass was the ACC Champion this year in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly and was the NCAA Champion in the 50 in 2021. She was also the runner-up in the 100 free and 100 fly at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

According to the pre-selection psych sheet, Douglass goes into the NCAA Championships ranked 1st in the 50 free, 3rd in the 100 fly, and 1st in the 200 breast. Her seed time of 2:03.14 in the 200 breast, which she swam in a time trial at the Cavalier Invite in February, would have won the NCAA title in 2021. Her time at ACCs in the 100 free was a 46.81, which would also rank 1st according to the pre-selection psych sheet.

Douglass’ Potential Schedule

Day 1

200 Medley Relay Final

Day 2

50 Free Prelims/Finals

200 Free Relay Finals

Day 3

100 Fly Prelims/Finals

400 Medley Relay Finals

Day 4

200 Breast Prelims/Finals

400 Free Relay Finals

Douglass faces teammate Gretchen Walsh and Michigan’s Maggie Macneil in the 50 free. Douglass is the second-fastest woman of all time in the event, behind American-record holder Abbey Weitzeil. Macneil finished 2nd in 2021 behind Douglass by just .04. Douglass’ seed time of 21.00 is faster than what she swam to win the event last year (21.13).

In the 100 fly, Douglass goes up against Macneil once again. Macneil is the NCAA record-holder in the event, swimming a 48.89 last year, and won Olympic gold in the 100m fly at the Tokyo Olympics. Stanford freshman and Olympian Torri Huske is the top seed in the event this year with a time of 49.43, which would have finished 2nd at the NCAA Championship last year. Huske is the American record holder in the 100m fly and finished just .01 off the podium at Tokyo.

Douglass is also the top seed in the 200 breast, coming in just ahead of defending NCAA champion Sophie Hansson from NC State. The fastest swimmer in the NCAA this season, Virginia teammate Alex Walsh, is not swimming the race.