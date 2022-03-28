Kate Douglass, Leon Marchand Named CSCAA Swimmers Of The Year

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has announced award winners for the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Championships and the 2021-22 season.

Award winners are decided by votes from NCAA Division I head coaches, and one ballot came from a fan vote decided via Instagram polling.

To earn first-team All American honors, you must make the A-final of an event at NCAAs, either individually or on a relay. Swimmers who made the B-final in individual and relay events earned second-team All-American honors.

CSCAA AWARD-WINNERS – 2022 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Coach of the Year: Todd DeSorbo , Virginia

, Virginia Diving Coach of the Year: Drew Johansen , Indiana

, Indiana Swimmer of the Year: Kate Douglass , Virginia

, Virginia Diver of the Year: Tarrin Gilliland, Indiana

On the women’s side, Virgina’s Kate Douglass won the award for Swimmer of the Year. Douglass won three events, the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 breast, and managed to break the American record in all three races. In addition, she was also on Virginia’s title-winning 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay, and 400 medley relay, with the latter two relays breaking American records. In the fan poll, Douglass received 56% out of the 1,686 fan votes, while NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who won the 100 back and became the first woman under 49 seconds in the event, took the second most votes with 26%. Douglass’s teammate Alex Walsh, who won the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM and broke the American record in the 200 IM, took the third most votes with 18%

Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo won Coach of the Year for leading his team to their second-straight NCAA title, marking the second year in a row and the second time overall that he has taken home this award.

Indiana’s Tarrin Gilliland won Diver of the Year for winning the platform diving event, finishing third in the three-meter diving event, and eighth in the one-meter diving event. Her coach, Drew Johansen, won the Diving Coach of the Year award. In the fan poll, Gilliland and Miami’s Mia Valee, who won the one-meter diving event, both received 32% out of the 1,824 votes. Minnesota’s Sarah Bacon, who won the 3-meter diving event, captured 11% of the vote, while Arizona’s Delaney Shell, who was second in the ten-meter diving event, had 24% of the vote.

CSCAA AWARD-WINNERS – 2022 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Coach of the Year: Dave Durden , Cal

, Cal Diving Coach of the Year: Jay Lerew , Texas A&M

, Texas A&M Swimmer of the Year: Leon Marchand , Arizona State

, Arizona State Diver of the Year: Kurtis Mathew, Texas A&M

Arizona State’s Leon Marchand won the award for men’s Swimmer of the Year. Marchand won the 200 IM and 200 breast and placed second in the 400 IM, breaking the NCAA and US Open record in the 200 IM. In addtion, he swam the second-fastest time ever in the 200 breast and the fourth-fastest time in the 400 IM. In the fan vote, it was LSU’s Brooks Curry who received the most votes, taking 55% of the 1,517 fan votes. Curry was the NCAA champion in the 50 and 100 free, and was the only swimmer besides Marchand to win two individual titles at Men’s NCAAs. Marchand took 35% of the votes, and Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez, who won and broke the NCAA and US Open record in the 400 IM, took 10%.

Cal head coach Dave Durden won Coach of the Year due to Cal’s NCAA championship this year. This is the sixth time that Durden has won this award.

Texas A&M’s Curtis Mathew won the Diver of the Year award for his wins in the one-meter and three-meter diving events. Mathew was also the public’s favorite, taking 58% out of the 1,415 fan votes. Indiana’s Andrew Capobianco, who was runner-up to Mathew in both the one-meter and three-meter events, had 29% of the vote. Miami’s Zach Cooper, who was second in the platform diving event, took 13% of the vote. Matew’s coach, Jay Lerew, won the Diving Coach of the Year award. He previous won the award for women’s Diving Coach of the Year in 2012.