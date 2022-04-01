Blast From the Past: Complaining About the NCAA is Evergreen

At the end of the 1991 Swimming World Championships in Perth, Australia, U.S. team director Dennis Pursley had something he needed to get off his chest. It wasn’t about the meet that had just happened, but the upcoming 1991-92 NCAA season. New rules limiting practice time and season length had just gone into effect, and he was not pleased.

The new bylaws capped the swim season at 144 days and prohibited coaches from running practices outside the designated season. They also limited the number of competition days to 16 per season, excluding championship meets.

To Pursley, the new rules were a “roadblock” to U.S swimming’s success on the international scene. He thought constraining practice time meant athletes would not be able to swim well at both the college and international level.

These rules Pursley bemoaned are still in place today. With the advantage of hindsight, we know that these rules have not had the feared effect. Both the women’s and men’s Division I NCAA Championships were the fastest ever. Across both meets, Olympians won 17 out of 26 individual events.

Not only have American swimmers not stumbled on the “roadblock” but the NCAA has increasingly attracted international talent. At the men’s Division I NCAA championship, there were six individual non-American champions. After his 100 fly win, Andrei Minakov (jokingly?) asked if it was worth changing the name of the meet. The NCAA has become a destination for Americans and international swimmers alike, despite the limits on practice and competition time.

The 1991 U.S World Championship team was coming off a successful meet. They won 22 medals in the pool, including 13 gold. “It was probably the only meet where the staff unanimously felt we wouldn’t change anything if we had to do it over again,” Pursley said. He worried the U.S’s momentum would disappear because of the new rules and the U.S would be caught flat-footed at the 1992 Olympics.

At those Olympics, the U.S topped the medal table, winning 27 medals. 11 swimmers, a quarter of that team, were in college at the time. They had swum a year under the new bylaws and still made the Olympic team.