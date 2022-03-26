Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Andrei Minakov Explains How 1 Underwater Dolphin Kick Helped Him Win NCAA Title

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

100 fly

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80
  • NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80
  • US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80
  • Pool Record: Andrei Minakov (STAN): 43.77

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Andrei Minakov (STAN- Freshman): 43.71
  2. Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 43.80
  3. Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 43.90
  4. Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 44.17
  5. Tomer Frankel (IU- Sophomore): 44.56
  6. Nicolas Albiero (LOU- 5Y): 44.61
  7. Aiden Hayes (NCST- Freshman): 44.75
  8. Umit Gures (HARV- Junior): 44.88

Stanford’s Andrei Minakov defended his top seed, winning in 43.71 to clip his own pool and Pac 12 record that he set this morning. Minakov was out in 20.12 to lead the field at the halfway mark and timed his finish the best to win at the touch. Georgia sophomore Luca Urlando came on strong on the back half but was a little long into his finish, touching second in 43.80. Virginia Tech sophomore Youssef Ramadan rounded out the top three in 43.90 to set the ACC record.

0
