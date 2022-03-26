Kelsey Wog Drops 2:18.6 SCM 200 Breast On Day 2 of U SPORTS

2022 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Canadian Olympian Kelsey Wog swam to a blistering time of 2:18.67 in the women’s 200 breaststroke on Night 2 of the 2022 U SPORTS Swimming Championships, earning a fourth consecutive victory in the event.

Wog’s time came just eight one-hundredths shy of the U SPORTS record, a 2:18.59 set by former world record holder Annamay Pierse in 2009, and it marks her 11th time sub-2:19 in the event. The University of Manitoba fifth-year set her PB of 2:17.13 during the 2020 ISL season.

UBC rookie Emma Spence (2:23.71) continued her strong performance at the meet to win silver.

McGill third-year Clement Secchi had another monstrous showing on Friday night, winning the men’s butterfly double in claiming the 50 fly and 200 fly.

Secchi re-lowered his U SPORTS Record in the 50 fly down to 23.05, having set a new mark of 23.23 in the heats. He then dominated the 200 fly by over three seconds in a time of 1:54.61, just .05 shy of the U SPORTS record set by UBC’s Coleman Allen (also the former 50 fly record holder) in 1:54.56.

Western’s Sebastian Paulins took second to Secchi in the 200 fly (1:57.76), and the fifth-year also won the men’s 400 free in a time of 3:44.43.

Calgary’s Rebecca Smith continued her perfect run individually, winning the women’s 50 fly (26.39) after sweeping the 200 free and 100 fly on Thursday.

OTHER WINNERS

UBC’s Danielle Hanus dominated the women’s 100 back in a time of 56.60, nearing Kylie Masse ‘s U SPORTS record of 56.38 set in 2018.

The first four spots on the podium went to first-year swimmers in the men's 100 back, led by UBC's Tayden De Pol , who won the 50 back on Day 1. De Pol clocked 51.80 to hold off teammate Blake Tierney (51.84).

, who won the 50 back on Day 1. De Pol clocked 51.80 to hold off teammate (51.84). UBC rookie Emma O’Croinin rolled to a near five-second win in the women’s 400 free, using a huge front-half (2:00.88) to touch first in a time of 4:07.84.

Lethbridge rookie Apollo Hess got out fast and held on in the men's 200 breast, touching in 2:08.32 to edge out UBC's Justice Migneault (2:08.58). Gabe Mastromatteo , who won the 100 breast on Thursday in record-setting fashion, was fourth in 2:10.16.

Toronto's Ainsley McMurray (25.21) led a 1-2 finish for the Varsity Blues in the women's 50 free, joined by teammate Samiha Mohsen (25.43) on the podium.

Laval's Mehdi Ayoubi (21.73) and Toronto's Liam Weaver (21.97) both dipped under 22 seconds to go 1-2 in the men's 50 free.

UBC second-year Josie Field topped the women's 200 fly field by over three seconds in a time of 2:11.77.

The Thunderbird women won the 4×200 free relay in 7:57.49, led by a 1:57.23 anchor from O'Croinin. Toronto was second in 7:59.44, and Calgary (8:01.48) was third and had a massive 1:53.43 second leg from Rebecca Smith .

Tierney's 1:46.70 lead-off helped propel the UBC men to the 4×200 free relay victory (7:12.59), while Secchi anchored McGill in 1:45.48 to help them snag second (7:14.45) over Calgary (7:14.47).

TEAM STANDINGS – THRU DAY 2

Women

Men