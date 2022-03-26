2022 M. NCAA Division I Championships; Day Four Scratches- Mitchell Drops 1650

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
The final morning of the Men’s NCAA Championships will see the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast and 200 fly contested with no top 24 scratches. Prelims will start at 10 AM EST.
The mile, which is contested as a timed final event with all swimmers except the top 8 seeds competing in the mid-afternoon, did have one notable scratch: Michigan’s Jake Mitchell. His scratch moves Stanford’s Grant Shoults into the second-to-last heat.
Mitchell, who famously made the American Olympic team in the 400 free last summer in a time trial, came into the meet as the 15th seed in 14:44.22. Mitchell previously competed in the 500 this week, though he was well off of his seed time, adding nearly 9 seconds to finish 46th.
It has been aa rough week overall for the Wolverines, who currently sit in 20th place with 34 points. Israeli freshman Gal Cohen Groumi is their top scorer with 13 points and senior Jared Daigle has contributed three. Those two are the only Wolverines to score individually entering the final day of competition.
Complete scratch list
200 back
- Mason Wilby (UK)- 38th seed
100 free
- Max McCusker (FSU)- 37th seed
- Patrick Callan (MICH)- 59th seed
- Caleb Mauldin (NAVY)- 60th seed
200 breast
- None
200 fly
- Umit Gures (HARV)- 39th seed
1650 free
- Jake Mitchell (MICH)- 15th seed
- Bar Soloveychik (MINN)- 32nd seed
Waiting for Jake Mitchell to hit the transfer portal Monday….
His 4IM looked a bit off yesterday
He made the Olympic team this summer with those coaches. Y’all need to chill