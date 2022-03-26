2022 M. NCAA Division I Championships; Day Four Scratches- Mitchell Drops 1650

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Morning Heat Sheet

The final morning of the Men’s NCAA Championships will see the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast and 200 fly contested with no top 24 scratches. Prelims will start at 10 AM EST.

The mile, which is contested as a timed final event with all swimmers except the top 8 seeds competing in the mid-afternoon, did have one notable scratch: Michigan’s Jake Mitchell. His scratch moves Stanford’s Grant Shoults into the second-to-last heat.

Mitchell, who famously made the American Olympic team in the 400 free last summer in a time trial, came into the meet as the 15th seed in 14:44.22. Mitchell previously competed in the 500 this week, though he was well off of his seed time, adding nearly 9 seconds to finish 46th.

It has been aa rough week overall for the Wolverines, who currently sit in 20th place with 34 points. Israeli freshman Gal Cohen Groumi is their top scorer with 13 points and senior Jared Daigle has contributed three. Those two are the only Wolverines to score individually entering the final day of competition.

Complete scratch list

200 back

Mason Wilby (UK)- 38th seed

100 free

200 breast

None

200 fly

Umit Gures (HARV)- 39th seed

1650 free