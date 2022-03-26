Luca Urlando Was Only at Full Training 6 Weeks Before SECs

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Reported by Michael Hamann.
400 medley relay
- NCAA Record: 2:59.22 (TEX- 2017)
- NCAA Meet Record: 2:59.22 (TEX- 2017)
- American Record: 3:01.51 (CAL- 2017)
- US Open Record: 2:59.22 (TEX- 2017)
- Pool Record: 3:00.68 (TEX- 2016)
Top 8 finishers:
- Cal: 3:00.36
- Indiana: 3:00.76
- Florida: 3:01.00
- Texas: 3:01.22
- NC State: 3:01.53
- Stanford: 3:01.70
- Louisville: 3:02.03
- Arizona State: 3:02.81
While top-seeded Indiana won the final heat, it wasn’t fast enough to overcome Cal’s 3:00.36 from heat three, making the Bears the NCAA champion in the event. This is the second time that Cal has won an NCAA relay after not racing in the final heat, after doing the same at last year’s meet in the 400 free relay.
Indiana was led by Brendan Burns‘ 44.45 leadoff and was followed by Josh Mathey (50.93), Tomer Frankel (44.19) and Rafael Miroslaw (41.19).
Texas, who notably scratched Alvin Jiang from the B final of the 100 back to seemingly save him for this relay, ended up leaving Jiang off the relay all together. The Longhorns instead opted to use Zachary Van Zandt on the fly leg, who split 44.79. While Van Zandt’s split probably justifies using him on the relay, it also means that Texas threw away guaranteed points in the 100 back.
Cal won the third heat in dominant fashion, touching first in 3:00.36, the fastest time with one heat to go. Destin Lasco led off in 44.64 and was followed by Reece Whitley (50.64), Trenton Julian (44.44) and Bjoern Seeliger (40.64).
The biggest storyline of heat three was Georgia’s Luca Urlando leading off in 43.35, breaking Ryan Murphy’s American Record and becoming the fastest 100 yard backstroker of all time. Urlando did not swim the 100 back individually, opting for the 20o IM instead of attempting the 100 fly/back double.
Any athlete will tell you how hard it is to have a good year with missing time in December. Incredible he came back from this!