2022 Men’s NCAA Championships: Results & Records Summary

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022
  • McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Full Results (PDF)

The Cal Golden Bears successfully reclaimed the men’s NCAA swimming & diving championship title just over a week ago in Atlanta, charging to a 51.5-point victory over the 2021 champion Texas Longhorns.

The meet was blazing fast as a whole, featuring some of the fastest fields in history and several record-breaking performances. That included five new U.S. Open Records, two in individual finals, two relays, and one lead-off swim in the 400 medley which was a shock to all.

Below, find a full summary of the meet’s results, records, top scorers and team results:

MEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS – TOP 3 FINISHERS

1st 2nd 3rd
50 Freestyle Brooks Curry (LSU), 18.56 Bjorn Seeliger (Cal), 18.59
Matt Brownstead (Virginia) / Jordan Crooks (Tennessee), 18.60
100 Freestyle Brooks Curry (LSU), 40.84 Bjorn Seeliger (Cal), 41.00
Andrei Minakov (Stanford), 41.09
200 Freestyle Drew Kibler (Texas), 1:30.28 Grant House (Arizona State), 1:30.68
Matt Sates (Georgia), 1:30.72
500 Freestyle Matt Sates (Georgia), 4:06.61 Jake Magahey (Georgia), 4:07.39
Luke Hobson (Texas), 4:08.42
1650 Freestyle Bobby Finke (Florida), 14:22.28 Will Gallant (NC State), 14:31.34
Ross Dant (NC State), 14:31.72
100 Backstroke Kacper Stokowski (NC State), 44.04 Brendan Burns (Indiana), 44.15
Adam Chaney (Florida), 44.35
200 Backstroke Destin Lasco (Cal), 1:37.71 Carson Foster (Texas), 1:38.77
Daniel Carr (Cal), 1:39.06
100 Breaststroke Max McHugh (Minnesota), 49.90 Caspar Corbeau (Texas), 50.49
Liam Bell (Cal), 50.50
200 Breaststroke Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 1:48.20 Max McHugh (Minnesota), 1:48.76
Matt Fallon (Penn), 1:49.16
100 Butterfly Andrei Minakov (Stanford), 43.71 Luca Urlando (Georgia), 43.80
Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech), 43.90
200 Butterfly Brendan Burns (Indiana), 1:38.71 Luca Urlando (Georgia), 1:38.82
Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 1:38.88
200 IM Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 1:37.69** Destin Lasco (Cal), 1:38.21
Luca Urlando (Georgia), 1:39.22
400 IM Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:32.88** Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 3:34.08
Carson Foster (Texas), 3:35.69
200 Free Relay Florida (Adam Chaney, Eric Friese, Will Davis, Kieran Smith), 1:14.11 Cal (Bjorn Seeliger, Jack Alexy, Daniel Carr, Destin Lasco), 1:14.36
400 Free Relay Texas (Drew Kibler, Cameron Auchinachie, Caspar Corbeau, Danny Krueger), 2:46.03 Arizona State (Grant House, Leon Marchand, Carter Swift, Cody Bybee), 2:46.40
800 Free Relay Texas (Drew Kibler, Coby Carrozza, Luke Hobson, Carson Foster), 6:03.89* Georgia (Matt Sates, Luca Urlando, Zach Hils, Jake Magahey), 6:05.59
200 Medley Relay Florida (Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese, Will Davis), 1:21.13** Texas (Anthony Grimm, Caspar Corbeau, Alvin Jiang, Cameron Auchinachie), 1:21.36
400 Medley Relay Cal (Destin Lasco, Reece Whitley, Trenton Julian, Bjorn Seeliger), 3:00.36 Indiana (Brendan Burns, Josh Matheny, Tomer Frankel, Rafael Miroslaw), 3:00.76
1-Meter Diving Kurtis Mathews (Texas A&M), 438.20 Andrew Capobianco (Indiana), 420.25
Juan Hernandez (LSU), 413.20
3-Meter Diving Kurtis Mathews (Texas A&M), 466.85 Andrew Capobianco (Indiana), 462.10
Juan Hernandez (LSU), 459.20
Platform Diving Tyler Downs (Purdue), 447.20 Zach Cooper (Miami-FL), 443.05
Bryden Hattie (Tennessee), 418.70

*denotes a U.S. Open, NCAA and American Record

**denotes a U.S. Open and NCAA Record but not an American Record

RECORD SUMMARY

AMERICAN RECORDS: 

U.S. OPEN RECORDS:

NCAA RECORDS:

MEET RECORDS:

TOP POINT SCORERS – SWIMMING

  1. Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 57
  2. Brooks Curry (LSU), 53
  3. Destin Lasco (Cal), 52
  4. Luca Urlando (Georgia), 50
  5. Brendan Burns (Indiana) / Drew Kibler (Texas) / Carson Foster (Texas), 46
  8. Bjorn Seeliger (Cal), 45
  9. Kieran Smith (Florida), 44
  10. Bobby Finke (Florida) / Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 42

TOP POINT SCORERS – DIVING

  1. Tyler Downs (Purdue) / Andrew Capobianco (Indiana), 43
  3. Kurtis Mathews (Texas A&M), 40
  4. Lyle Yost (Ohio State), 34
  5. Juan Hernandez (LSU), 32

FINAL TEAM SCORES

  1. Cal – 487.5
  2. Texas – 436.5
  3. Florida – 374
  4. NC State – 291
  5. Indiana – 265
  6. Arizona State – 236
  7. Stanford – 231
  8. Georgia – 194
  9. Ohio State – 165
  10. Virginia – 154.5
  11. Virginia Tech – 143
  12. Louisville – 132
  13. Harvard – 103
  14. Alabama – 91
  15. LSU/Purdue – 85
  16. —-
  17. Arizona – 79
  18. Tennessee – 72.5
  19. Minnesota/Texas A&M – 44
  20. —-
  21. Georgia Tech – 38
  22. Michigan – 36
  23. Miami (FL) – 31
  24. Columbia – 30
  25. Missouri – 27
  26. USC – 25
  27. UNC – 24
  28. Penn – 22.5
  29. Auburn – 22
  30. Princeton – 14
  31. Kentucky – 11
  32. Northwestern – 6.5
  33. Notre Dame – 5
  34. Towson/Wisconsin/SMU- 4
  35. —-
  36. —-
  37. Utah – 2

1
James Beam
1 hour ago

Time for SwimSwam to give Burns a bio page….

