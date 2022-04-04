2022 Men’s NCAA Championships: Results & Records Summary

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

Full Results (PDF)

The Cal Golden Bears successfully reclaimed the men’s NCAA swimming & diving championship title just over a week ago in Atlanta, charging to a 51.5-point victory over the 2021 champion Texas Longhorns.

The meet was blazing fast as a whole, featuring some of the fastest fields in history and several record-breaking performances. That included five new U.S. Open Records, two in individual finals, two relays, and one lead-off swim in the 400 medley which was a shock to all.

Below, find a full summary of the meet’s results, records, top scorers and team results:

MEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS – TOP 3 FINISHERS

*denotes a U.S. Open, NCAA and American Record

**denotes a U.S. Open and NCAA Record but not an American Record

RECORD SUMMARY

AMERICAN RECORDS:

U.S. OPEN RECORDS:

NCAA RECORDS:

MEET RECORDS:

TOP POINT SCORERS – SWIMMING

TOP POINT SCORERS – DIVING

FINAL TEAM SCORES