2022 Men’s NCAA Championships: Results & Records Summary

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- Full Results (PDF)
The Cal Golden Bears successfully reclaimed the men’s NCAA swimming & diving championship title just over a week ago in Atlanta, charging to a 51.5-point victory over the 2021 champion Texas Longhorns.
The meet was blazing fast as a whole, featuring some of the fastest fields in history and several record-breaking performances. That included five new U.S. Open Records, two in individual finals, two relays, and one lead-off swim in the 400 medley which was a shock to all.
Below, find a full summary of the meet’s results, records, top scorers and team results:
MEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS – TOP 3 FINISHERS
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|50 Freestyle
|Brooks Curry (LSU), 18.56
|Bjorn Seeliger (Cal), 18.59
|
Matt Brownstead (Virginia) / Jordan Crooks (Tennessee), 18.60
|100 Freestyle
|Brooks Curry (LSU), 40.84
|Bjorn Seeliger (Cal), 41.00
|
Andrei Minakov (Stanford), 41.09
|200 Freestyle
|Drew Kibler (Texas), 1:30.28
|Grant House (Arizona State), 1:30.68
|
Matt Sates (Georgia), 1:30.72
|500 Freestyle
|Matt Sates (Georgia), 4:06.61
|Jake Magahey (Georgia), 4:07.39
|
Luke Hobson (Texas), 4:08.42
|1650 Freestyle
|Bobby Finke (Florida), 14:22.28
|Will Gallant (NC State), 14:31.34
|
Ross Dant (NC State), 14:31.72
|100 Backstroke
|Kacper Stokowski (NC State), 44.04
|Brendan Burns (Indiana), 44.15
|
Adam Chaney (Florida), 44.35
|200 Backstroke
|Destin Lasco (Cal), 1:37.71
|Carson Foster (Texas), 1:38.77
|
Daniel Carr (Cal), 1:39.06
|100 Breaststroke
|Max McHugh (Minnesota), 49.90
|Caspar Corbeau (Texas), 50.49
|
Liam Bell (Cal), 50.50
|200 Breaststroke
|Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 1:48.20
|Max McHugh (Minnesota), 1:48.76
|
Matt Fallon (Penn), 1:49.16
|100 Butterfly
|Andrei Minakov (Stanford), 43.71
|Luca Urlando (Georgia), 43.80
|
Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech), 43.90
|200 Butterfly
|Brendan Burns (Indiana), 1:38.71
|Luca Urlando (Georgia), 1:38.82
|
Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 1:38.88
|200 IM
|Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 1:37.69**
|Destin Lasco (Cal), 1:38.21
|
Luca Urlando (Georgia), 1:39.22
|400 IM
|Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:32.88**
|Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 3:34.08
|
Carson Foster (Texas), 3:35.69
|200 Free Relay
|Florida (Adam Chaney, Eric Friese, Will Davis, Kieran Smith), 1:14.11
|Cal (Bjorn Seeliger, Jack Alexy, Daniel Carr, Destin Lasco), 1:14.36
|
Texas (Drew Kibler, Danny Krueger, Caspar Corbeau, Cameron Auchinachie), 1:14.41
|400 Free Relay
|Texas (Drew Kibler, Cameron Auchinachie, Caspar Corbeau, Danny Krueger), 2:46.03
|Arizona State (Grant House, Leon Marchand, Carter Swift, Cody Bybee), 2:46.40
|
Cal (Bjorn Seeliger, Jack Alexy, Hugo Gonzalez, Destin Lasco), 2:46.42
|800 Free Relay
|Texas (Drew Kibler, Coby Carrozza, Luke Hobson, Carson Foster), 6:03.89*
|Georgia (Matt Sates, Luca Urlando, Zach Hils, Jake Magahey), 6:05.59
|
Stanford (Andrei Minakov, Luke Maurer, Ron Polonsky, Preston Forst), 6:06.83
|200 Medley Relay
|Florida (Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese, Will Davis), 1:21.13**
|Texas (Anthony Grimm, Caspar Corbeau, Alvin Jiang, Cameron Auchinachie), 1:21.36
|
NC State (Kacper Stokowski, Rafal Kusto, Nyls Korstanje, David Curtiss) / Cal (Bjorn Seeliger, Liam Bell, Trenton Julian, Daniel Carr), 1:21.69
|400 Medley Relay
|Cal (Destin Lasco, Reece Whitley, Trenton Julian, Bjorn Seeliger), 3:00.36
|Indiana (Brendan Burns, Josh Matheny, Tomer Frankel, Rafael Miroslaw), 3:00.76
|
Florida (Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese, Kieran Smith), 3:01.00
|1-Meter Diving
|Kurtis Mathews (Texas A&M), 438.20
|Andrew Capobianco (Indiana), 420.25
|
Juan Hernandez (LSU), 413.20
|3-Meter Diving
|Kurtis Mathews (Texas A&M), 466.85
|Andrew Capobianco (Indiana), 462.10
|
Juan Hernandez (LSU), 459.20
|Platform Diving
|Tyler Downs (Purdue), 447.20
|Zach Cooper (Miami-FL), 443.05
|
Bryden Hattie (Tennessee), 418.70
*denotes a U.S. Open, NCAA and American Record
**denotes a U.S. Open and NCAA Record but not an American Record
RECORD SUMMARY
AMERICAN RECORDS:
- 800 Free Relay – Texas (Drew Kibler, Coby Carrozza, Luke Hobson, Carson Foster), 6:03.89
- 100 Back – Luca Urlando (Georgia), 43.35
U.S. OPEN RECORDS:
- 200 Medley Relay – Florida (Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese, Will Davis), 1:21.13
- 800 Free Relay – Texas (Drew Kibler, Coby Carrozza, Luke Hobson, Carson Foster), 6:03.89
- 200 IM – Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 1:37.69
- 400 IM – Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:32.88
- 100 Back – Luca Urlando (Georgia), 43.35
NCAA RECORDS:
- 200 Medley Relay – Florida (Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese, Will Davis), 1:21.13
- 800 Free Relay – Texas (Drew Kibler, Coby Carrozza, Luke Hobson, Carson Foster), 6:03.89
- 200 IM – Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 1:37.69
- 400 IM – Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:32.88
- 100 Back – Luca Urlando (Georgia), 43.35
MEET RECORDS:
- 200 Medley Relay – Florida (Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese, Will Davis), 1:21.13
- 800 Free Relay – Texas (Drew Kibler, Coby Carrozza, Luke Hobson, Carson Foster), 6:03.89
- 500 Free – Matt Sates (Georgia), 4:06.61
- 200 IM – Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 1:37.69
- 400 IM – Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:32.88
- 100 Back – Luca Urlando (Georgia), 43.35
TOP POINT SCORERS – SWIMMING
- Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 57
- Brooks Curry (LSU), 53
- Destin Lasco (Cal), 52
- Luca Urlando (Georgia), 50
- Brendan Burns (Indiana) / Drew Kibler (Texas) / Carson Foster (Texas), 46
- –
- –
- Bjorn Seeliger (Cal), 45
- Kieran Smith (Florida), 44
- Bobby Finke (Florida) / Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 42
TOP POINT SCORERS – DIVING
- Tyler Downs (Purdue) / Andrew Capobianco (Indiana), 43
- –
- Kurtis Mathews (Texas A&M), 40
- Lyle Yost (Ohio State), 34
- Juan Hernandez (LSU), 32
FINAL TEAM SCORES
- Cal – 487.5
- Texas – 436.5
- Florida – 374
- NC State – 291
- Indiana – 265
- Arizona State – 236
- Stanford – 231
- Georgia – 194
- Ohio State – 165
- Virginia – 154.5
- Virginia Tech – 143
- Louisville – 132
- Harvard – 103
- Alabama – 91
- LSU/Purdue – 85
- —-
- Arizona – 79
- Tennessee – 72.5
- Minnesota/Texas A&M – 44
- —-
- Georgia Tech – 38
- Michigan – 36
- Miami (FL) – 31
- Columbia – 30
- Missouri – 27
- USC – 25
- UNC – 24
- Penn – 22.5
- Auburn – 22
- Princeton – 14
- Kentucky – 11
- Northwestern – 6.5
- Notre Dame – 5
- Towson/Wisconsin/SMU- 4
- —-
- —-
- Utah – 2
Time for SwimSwam to give Burns a bio page….