How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships will get underway on Wednesday, March 23, at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. Day 1 will featured timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays beginning at 6:00 PM local time.

ESPN3 will live stream all the prelims and finals sessions of the championships. Note that Daylight Savings Time has already begun in the United States last weekend, so if you are trying to follow the meet from outside the U.S., you might need to adjust your calculation of the time difference.

Local Time Central Mountain Pacific Paris Tokyo Prelims 10:00 AM 9:00 AM 8:00 AM 7:00 AM 3:00 PM Thu 11:00 Finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 11:00 PM 7:00 AM +1 day

The ESPN3 link for each session is listed below: