How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
The 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships will get underway on Wednesday, March 23, at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. Day 1 will featured timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays beginning at 6:00 PM local time.
ESPN3 will live stream all the prelims and finals sessions of the championships. Note that Daylight Savings Time has already begun in the United States last weekend, so if you are trying to follow the meet from outside the U.S., you might need to adjust your calculation of the time difference.
|Local Time
|Central
|Mountain
|Pacific
|Paris
|Tokyo
|Prelims
|10:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|7:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|Thu 11:00
|Finals
|6:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|7:00 AM +1 day
The ESPN3 link for each session is listed below:
|Date and Time
|ESPN3 Link
|Program
|
Wednesday, March 23
|6:00 PM Eastern
|Day One Finals link
|200 Yard Medley Relay
800 Yard Freestyle Relay
|
Thursday, March 24
|10:00 AM Eastern
|Day Two Swimming Trials link
|500 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle
|12:15 PM Eastern
|Day Two Diving Trials link
|1-Meter Diving
|6:00 PM Eastern
|Day Two Finals link
|500 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle
1-Meter Diving
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
|
Friday, March 25
|10:00 AM Eastern
|Day Three Swimming Trials link
|400 Yard Individual Medley
100 Yard Butterfly
200 Yard Freestyle
100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke
|12:15 PM Eastern
|Day Three Diving Trials link
|3-Meter Diving
|6:00 PM Eastern
|Day Three Finals link
|400 Yard Individual Medley
100 Yard Butterfly
200 Yard Freestyle
100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke
3-Meter Diving
400 Yard Medley Relay
|
Saturday, March 26
|10:00 AM Eastern
|Day Four Swimming Trials link
|200 Yard Backstroke
100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Breaststroke
200 Yard Butterfly
|12:00 PM Eastern
|Day Four Diving Trials link
|Platform Diving
|4:10 PM Eastern
|Day Four 1650 Free Heats link
|1650 Yard Freestyle – All but last heat of timed finals
|6:00 PM
|Day Four Finals link
|1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest heat
200 Yard Backstroke
100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Breaststroke
200 Yard Butterfly
Platform Diving
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
