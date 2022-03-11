The 2022 Men’s NCAA Championship Pick ‘Em Contest Is Here!

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

Official Psych Sheets

Live Results

It’s bold prediction time… we’re officially launching the 2022 Men’s NCAA Championship Pick ‘Em Contest with a lineup of great prizes! This year’s contest is sponsored by GMX, which will provide the prizes to both our daily and overall grand prize winner.

Not sure who to pick? Check out our official event-by-event previews (coming soon).

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in one of the top four spots will earn you the following number of points:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

Following last year’s format, our team picks will be streamlined with 10 points awarded for picking the winning team and 5 additional points for each correctly-guessed team after that:

1st – 10

2nd-10th – 5

Picks will close at 4 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 23rd, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

By using the Google Forms format, you can go in and edit your responses up until 4 pm on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

For team selections, you can use the “Unselect” column if you want to switch your picks after they’re first made. If you don’t change your mind, feel free to leave these blank.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

PRIZES

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must:

Be 18 or older

Accept responsibility for any and all taxes

Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility

Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)

Must enter contest using their real name

No purchase is required for entry

Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to the sponsor in order to distribute prizes

Thank you to GMX7 for the prize packages.

See the 25m/50m X1-PRO

GMX7 is a SwimSwam partner.