The 2022 Men’s NCAA Championship Pick ‘Em Contest Is Here!

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
It’s bold prediction time… we’re officially launching the 2022 Men’s NCAA Championship Pick ‘Em Contest with a lineup of great prizes! This year’s contest is sponsored by GMX, which will provide the prizes to both our daily and overall grand prize winner.
Not sure who to pick? Check out our official event-by-event previews (coming soon).
CLICK HERE TO ENTER
SCORING SYSTEM
Correctly picking a swimmer to place in one of the top four spots will earn you the following number of points:
- 1st – 7 points
- 2nd – 5 points
- 3rd – 4 points
- 4th – 3 points
Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.
Following last year’s format, our team picks will be streamlined with 10 points awarded for picking the winning team and 5 additional points for each correctly-guessed team after that:
- 1st – 10
- 2nd-10th – 5
Picks will close at 4 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 23rd, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.
By using the Google Forms format, you can go in and edit your responses up until 4 pm on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.
For team selections, you can use the “Unselect” column if you want to switch your picks after they’re first made. If you don’t change your mind, feel free to leave these blank.
The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.
PRIZES
- Daily Winners: One 25-meter GMX7 X1- pro resistance training device – a $997 value.
- Grand Prize Winner: One 50-meter GMX7 X1-Pro – a $1,197 value.
OFFICIAL RULES
Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.
To win prizes, entrant must:
- Be 18 or older
- Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
- Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
- Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
- Must enter contest using their real name
- No purchase is required for entry
- Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to the sponsor in order to distribute prizes
Thank you to GMX7 for the prize packages.
See the 25m/50m X1-PRO
GMX7 is a SwimSwam partner.