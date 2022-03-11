After Rule Keeps Him Out of NCAAs, Remi Fabiani Wins 50 Free at NIC Champs

2022 National Invitational Championship

March 10-12, 2022

Beacon Health Aquatic Center, Elkhart, Indiana

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 CSCAA National Invitational Championship”

The 2022 National Invitational Championship kicked off on Wednesday in Elkhart, Indiana. This marks the return of the meet after missing last year because of COVID-19. The 2020 championship, which was held on the weekend where the world began to shut down because of COVID-19 restrictions, began but didn’t finish.

The meet is swimming’s equivalent of the basketball NIT – a high level end-of-season championship that primarily includes swimmers who didn’t qualify for the NCAA Championship meet (though occasional NCAA qualifiers make appearances). Historically well-attended by mid-major programs, this year saw a marked shift of participation by non-NCAA qualifiers from Power 5 programs, with recognizable names from Tennessee, Ohio State, TCU, and Virginia Tech, among others, in attendance.

The meet features the usual NCAA Championship schedule, but also adds 50 yard races of each stroke and a 100 yard IM.

Thursday, the first of competition, featured all four of the 50 yard races, plus the usual day 1 events the 200 IM and 500 free.

Among the headliners at this week’s meet is Madelyn Moore of Northern Colorado. She won the 50 free, her first event, in 22.39 on Thursday. Moore is the 9th alternate to next week’s NCAA Championship meets, just-missing becoming N. Colorado’s first-ever NCAA Championship qualifier. Her season best is 22.17.

Moore also won the 50 back in 24.77.

Top 5 Men’s Team Scores After Day 1:

Tennessee – 279 Ohio State – 236 Cal Baptist – 212 Grand Canyon – 193 TCU – 190

Top 5 Women’s Team Scores After Day 1:

FIU – 265 Ohio State – 256 Tennessee – 242 Akron – 236.5 Rice – 177

While they aren’t at the top of the team table, it was a group of non-qualifiers from the SEC Champion University of Tennessee that dominated the wins in the women’s meet on Thursday, though.

Claire Nguyen won the 500 in 4:45.30, a second slower than her season best of 4:44.26. Her teammate Kate McCarville, who is the 6th alternate to NCAAs, was 4th in 4:46.15.

Tulane’s Lilly Byrne was behind Nguyen by a fingernail in that 500, finishing 2nd in 4:45.32. She was 4:42 during the season.

Tennessee’s Emma Carlton, who didn’t qualify for this year’s NCAA Championship meet but did in previous seasons while at Texas A&M, won the 50 fly in 23.55. She later also finished 2nd in the 50 free in 22.71.

Tennessee also picked up a couple of wins on the men’s side. Sophomore Harrison Lierz was 22.11 in the 50 back to beat out Oakland’s Marko Khotynetskyi.

The Tennessee men also won the 400 medley relay in 3:09.64

Virginia Tech’s Keith Myburgh, who qualified for the NCAA Championships last year, was back at the NIC this season, where he also raced as a sophomore. He won the 200 IM in 1:45.47. In what could be the last swim of his collegiate career (depending on whether he uses a 5th year), he missed his best time by just a tenth – but was more than a second faster than his swim at ACCs.

Remi Fabiani, the WAC Champion from Cal Baptist, won the 50 free in 19.62, beating out fellow WAC’er Jack Armstrong (19.73). Fabiani’s season-best time of 19.23 was under the NCAA Championship invite line, but because CBU is currently transitioning from NCAA Division II to Division I, they are ineligible for the NCAA Championship meet. Next season should be Cal Batpist’s last season under probation – the rule also impacted their women’s basketball team, which went 24-0 last season and won the WAC Tournament, but was ineligible to play at NCAAs.

Including a 19.30 split from Fabiani, Cal Baptist also won the 200 free relay in 1:18.75. That’s faster than the 1:19.03 they swam at WACs.

