Auburn Adds Breaststroker Britton Spann to Freshman Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winter U.S. Open qualifier Britton Spann of Dynamo Swim Club has verbally committed to Auburn for the fall of 2023.

Spann is a current junior at Johns Creek High School in Georgia. He recently dropped lifetime best times in the 500 free and 100 breast to place 3rd and 4th, respectively, at the GHSA 6-7A State Championship in early February.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:00.59

100 breast – 56.23

500 free – 4:35.97

His lifetime best 200 breast is even more recent – from the SE Southern Premier in Tennessee the first weekend of March. He placed 7th in finals.

Spann snuck under 2:03.00 in the 200 breast for the first time in December 2021 with a 2:02.91 at Winter Juniors. And only three months later he is threatening the 2:00.00 mark.

He is now a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 breast, an event he placed 4th in at the 2021 Futures Championships in Huntsville.

While none of Spann’s lifetime best times would have cracked the ‘C’ final at the 2022 SEC Championships (it took a 1:57.75 to make it back in the 200 breast and a 4:20.24 in the 500 free) he is entering strong training groups at Auburn.

Sophomore Michael Bonson placed 6th in the 500 free at this season’s championship meet while sophomore Reid Mikuta placed 2nd in the 200 breast and 3rd in the 100 breast.

With the addition of Spann, Auburn has recruited a golden trio of breaststrokers in their freshman class of 2023. There is also Avery Henke who made our “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023. He has a lifetime best time of 54.96/2:01.76 in the 100 and 200 breast. They are joined by William Heary whose lifetime best times in those events are 54.43/1:58.36.

Spann’s other fellow Auburn class of 2027 verbal commitments are Winter U.S. Open-level butterflyer Harrison Ranier and versatile sprinter Josh Noll, another “Best of the Rest” swimmer.

The Tigers’ men’s program is coming off a 6th place finish at the 2022 SEC Championships during their first season under head coach Ryan Wochomurka, jumping up two places from their 2021 season finish.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.