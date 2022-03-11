Venue Snippets From 2022 Budapest World Championships

It’s been around a month since FINA revealed they will be staging a World Aquatics Championships this year after the original 2022 edition in Fukuoka, Japan was bumped to 2023 amid coronavirus concerns.

With the Budapest edition of the FINA World Championships are officially on the books from June 18th – July 3rd, let’s take a look at some interesting tidbits if information concerning the multi-discipline event.

Permanent vs Temporary

For the first time in the 21st century, the aquatic venues hosting the events for the Championships are permanent structures as opposed to temporary structures. The famed Duna Arena will be host for the pool swimming events, with the facility able to accommodate nearly 4500 spectators.

Water Polo Spreads Out

For the first time, prelims of the water polo matches will be contested across four different cities, allowing for more flexible scheduling b both for the team as well as television audiences. As of now, Margaret Island, Szeged, Sopron and Debrecen are set to host the events.

Artistic Swimming Venue

The Szechy Pool on Margaret Island, the same venue as the 2006 and 2010 Europeans, is the only pool able to accommodate artistic swimming due to its 3m depth.

Open Water

Lake Lupa will host the open water races, with the venue having debuted at last year’s Europeans. The 3-5m depth lake is merely a 15-min drive from Budapest and the water serves as the actual drinking water source for the city. That means water quality sits at 99.2% pure, with just .8% comprised of chlorine added.