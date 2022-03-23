2022 Men’s NCAA Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
The Men’s NCAA Championships are on the horizon, set to kick off next Wednesday, March 23, from the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. Stay up to date with SwimSwam’s event-by-event previews below.
Don’t miss a moment of our preview action and the concurrent comment section discussion – you can bookmark this page, which will be updated with links to each preview as we publish them. Disagree with our winner picks? Well, they are infallible, but if you really don’t buy it, you can leave your own picks, predictions and expectations in the comments.
Below are all of the events in their NCAA order, broken down by day. You can click on the event name and follow the link to our full preview and check out our picks for the entire top 8.
|DAY
|EVENT
|WINNER
|Wednesday
|200 Medley Relay
|Louisville
|800 Free Relay
|Texas
|Thursday
|500 Free
|Kieran Smith, Florida
|200 IM
|Leon Marchand, Arizona State
|50 Free
|Brooks Curry, LSU
|200 Free Relay
|Cal
|Friday
|400 IM
|Leon Marchand, Arizona State
|100 Fly
|Andrei Minakov, Stanford
|200 Free
|Kieran Smith, Florida
|100 Breast
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|100 Back
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|400 Medley Relay
|Texas
|Saturday
|1650 Free
|Bobby Finke, Florida
|200 Back
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|100 Free
|Brooks Curry, LSU
|200 Breast
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|200 Fly
|Nicolas Albiero, Louisville
|400 Free Relay
|Cal
