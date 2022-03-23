2022 Men’s NCAA Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Men’s NCAA Championships are on the horizon, set to kick off next Wednesday, March 23, from the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. Stay up to date with SwimSwam’s event-by-event previews below.

Don’t miss a moment of our preview action and the concurrent comment section discussion – you can bookmark this page, which will be updated with links to each preview as we publish them. Disagree with our winner picks? Well, they are infallible, but if you really don’t buy it, you can leave your own picks, predictions and expectations in the comments.

Below are all of the events in their NCAA order, broken down by day. You can click on the event name and follow the link to our full preview and check out our picks for the entire top 8.

DAY EVENT WINNER
Wednesday 200 Medley Relay Louisville
800 Free Relay Texas
Thursday 500 Free Kieran Smith, Florida
200 IM Leon Marchand, Arizona State
50 Free Brooks Curry, LSU
200 Free Relay Cal
Friday 400 IM Leon Marchand, Arizona State
100 Fly Andrei Minakov, Stanford
200 Free Kieran Smith, Florida
100 Breast Max McHugh, Minnesota
100 Back Destin Lasco, Cal
400 Medley Relay Texas
Saturday 1650 Free Bobby Finke, Florida
200 Back Destin Lasco, Cal
100 Free Brooks Curry, LSU
200 Breast Max McHugh, Minnesota
200 Fly Nicolas Albiero, Louisville
400 Free Relay Cal

3
