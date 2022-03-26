The NCAA Record No One Saw Coming: Urlando’s 43.35 100 Back Relay Leadoff

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 23-26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Men 100 Yard Backstroke

Georgia sophomore Luca Urlando stunned the crowd at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the Georgia Tech campus on Friday night, leading off the Bulldogs’ 400 medley relay with a 100 backstroke time of 43.35 that broke the NCAA, meet, American, U.S. Open, and pool records in one fell swoop.

In doing so, Urlando erased a six-year-old mark that Ryan Murphy set at 2016 NCAAs when he won the 100 back championship final in 43.49.

Urlando was out .20 faster than Murphy and back only .06 slower.

Ryan Murphy 2016 NCAA/American/U.S. Open Record: (r:+0.55) 20.96 – 22.53 = 43.49

2016 NCAA/American/U.S. Open Record: (r:+0.55) 20.96 – 22.53 = 43.49 Luca Urlando 2022 NCAA/American/U.S. Open Record: (r:+0.65) 20.76 – 22.59 = 43.35

Urlando did not enter the 100 backstroke individual event; he chose instead to swim the 200 IM on Day 2, the 100 fly on Day 3, and the 200 fly on Day 4. In tonight’s 100 fly final, Urlando was runner-up to Stanford’s Andrei Minakov by .09 with 43.80. The 100 backstroke title went to NC State’s Kacper Stokowski with 44.04.

Urlando slashed just over a second off his PB leading off tonight’s relay. Coming into the meet, his lifetime best in the 100 back was 44.38 from 2022 ACC Championships, on another 400 medley relay leadoff. Before that, it was the 45.66 he swam in December 2018 to break the 15-16 national age group record.