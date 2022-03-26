Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The NCAA Record No One Saw Coming: Urlando’s 43.35 100 Back Relay Leadoff

Comments: 12

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men 100 Yard Backstroke

  • NCAA Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, California (2016)
  • Meet Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, California (2016)
  • American Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, California (2016)
  • S. Open Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, California (2016)
  • Pool Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, California (2016)

Georgia sophomore Luca Urlando stunned the crowd at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the Georgia Tech campus on Friday night, leading off the Bulldogs’ 400 medley relay with a 100 backstroke time of 43.35 that broke the NCAA, meet, American, U.S. Open, and pool records in one fell swoop.

In doing so, Urlando erased a six-year-old mark that Ryan Murphy set at 2016 NCAAs when he won the 100 back championship final in 43.49.

Urlando was out .20 faster than Murphy and back only .06 slower.

  • Ryan Murphy 2016 NCAA/American/U.S. Open Record: (r:+0.55) 20.96 – 22.53 = 43.49
  • Luca Urlando 2022 NCAA/American/U.S. Open Record: (r:+0.65) 20.76 – 22.59 = 43.35

Urlando did not enter the 100 backstroke individual event; he chose instead to swim the 200 IM on Day 2, the 100 fly on Day 3, and the 200 fly on Day 4. In tonight’s 100 fly final, Urlando was runner-up to Stanford’s Andrei Minakov by .09 with 43.80. The 100 backstroke title went to NC State’s Kacper Stokowski with 44.04.

Urlando slashed just over a second off his PB leading off tonight’s relay. Coming into the meet, his lifetime best in the 100 back was 44.38 from 2022 ACC Championships, on another 400 medley relay leadoff. Before that, it was the 45.66 he swam in December 2018 to break the 15-16 national age group record.

In This Story

12
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MTK
11 minutes ago

The fastest 100bk of all time belongs to: the butterflier/IMer/200 freestyler that never swims backstroke.

12
0
Reply
D3 embarrassment
Reply to  MTK
8 minutes ago

except for on relays

5
0
Reply
jeff
Reply to  MTK
7 minutes ago

very interesting how many non backstroke specialists are at the highest level of SCY backstroke- besides Urlando, obviously there’s Seeliger with his 50 back leadoff and Gretchen Walsh who has dropped literally 2.5 seconds off her PB since starting at UVA in the 100

Last edited 7 minutes ago by jeff
8
0
Reply
swimmer
14 minutes ago

he’s a beast

1
0
Reply
PFA
20 minutes ago

Literally did not see this coming thought maybe he would go 44 low but not expecting a 43 from him let alone his first American record in this I don’t know what to say.

Edit: also I said this earlier he became the first one ever to go under 44 in both fly and back

Last edited 16 minutes ago by PFA
13
0
Reply
Guy
24 minutes ago

Hot Take: This meet has been more exciting to watch and faster than the olympics.

21
-1
Reply
Big Mac #1
Reply to  Guy
17 minutes ago

At least compared to the men at the Olympics, I can see that.

4
-1
Reply
Marmot
Reply to  Guy
10 minutes ago

It used to be the case yearly until about the 2000 Olympics. NCAA’s used to be the fastest meet in the world until some dude named Phelps came of age.

3
0
Reply
Pvdh
26 minutes ago

comment image

Actual image of Urlando from tonight

21
0
Reply
Riley
Reply to  Pvdh
14 minutes ago

G I G A C H A D

I

G

A

C

H

A

D

3
0
Reply
ksw
27 minutes ago

Urlando is swimmer of the meet

4
-1
Reply
Big Mac #1
Reply to  ksw
17 minutes ago

Wait

2
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!