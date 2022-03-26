The NCAA Record No One Saw Coming: Urlando’s 43.35 100 Back Relay Leadoff

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
Men 100 Yard Backstroke
- NCAA Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, California (2016)
- Meet Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, California (2016)
- American Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, California (2016)
- S. Open Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, California (2016)
- Pool Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, California (2016)
Georgia sophomore Luca Urlando stunned the crowd at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the Georgia Tech campus on Friday night, leading off the Bulldogs’ 400 medley relay with a 100 backstroke time of 43.35 that broke the NCAA, meet, American, U.S. Open, and pool records in one fell swoop.
In doing so, Urlando erased a six-year-old mark that Ryan Murphy set at 2016 NCAAs when he won the 100 back championship final in 43.49.
Urlando was out .20 faster than Murphy and back only .06 slower.
- Ryan Murphy 2016 NCAA/American/U.S. Open Record: (r:+0.55) 20.96 – 22.53 = 43.49
- Luca Urlando 2022 NCAA/American/U.S. Open Record: (r:+0.65) 20.76 – 22.59 = 43.35
Urlando did not enter the 100 backstroke individual event; he chose instead to swim the 200 IM on Day 2, the 100 fly on Day 3, and the 200 fly on Day 4. In tonight’s 100 fly final, Urlando was runner-up to Stanford’s Andrei Minakov by .09 with 43.80. The 100 backstroke title went to NC State’s Kacper Stokowski with 44.04.
Urlando slashed just over a second off his PB leading off tonight’s relay. Coming into the meet, his lifetime best in the 100 back was 44.38 from 2022 ACC Championships, on another 400 medley relay leadoff. Before that, it was the 45.66 he swam in December 2018 to break the 15-16 national age group record.
The fastest 100bk of all time belongs to: the butterflier/IMer/200 freestyler that never swims backstroke.
except for on relays
very interesting how many non backstroke specialists are at the highest level of SCY backstroke- besides Urlando, obviously there’s Seeliger with his 50 back leadoff and Gretchen Walsh who has dropped literally 2.5 seconds off her PB since starting at UVA in the 100
he’s a beast
Literally did not see this coming thought maybe he would go 44 low but not expecting a 43 from him let alone his first American record in this I don’t know what to say.
Edit: also I said this earlier he became the first one ever to go under 44 in both fly and back
Hot Take: This meet has been more exciting to watch and faster than the olympics.
At least compared to the men at the Olympics, I can see that.
It used to be the case yearly until about the 2000 Olympics. NCAA’s used to be the fastest meet in the world until some dude named Phelps came of age.
Actual image of Urlando from tonight
G I G A C H A D
I
G
A
C
H
A
D
Urlando is swimmer of the meet
Wait