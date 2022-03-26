Hugo Gonzalez: “18 year old version of myself wasn’t the best one”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Reported by Michael Hamann.
400 IM
NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (UGA): 3:33.42 NCAA Meet Record: Chase Kalisz (UGA): 3:33.42
- American Record: Chase Kalisz (UGA): 3:33.42
US Open Record: Chase Kalisz (UGA): 3:33.42 Pool Record: Carson Foster (TEX): 3:33.79
Top 8 finishers:
- Hugo Gonzalez (CAL- Senior): 3:32.88
- Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 3:34.08
- Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 3:35.69
- Bobby Finke (FLOR- Senior): 3:36.83
- Jake Foster (TEX- Junior): 3:38.24
- Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 3:38.55
- David Johnston (TEX- Sophomore): 3:40.05
- Sean Grieshop (CAL- 5Y): 3:40.12
Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez led wire to wire in the 400 IM final, turning first at the 50 and never looking back to win in 3:32.88, the fastest time in history. Gonzalez led Texas sophomore Carson Foster slightly at the 2o0 turned, but Gonzalez used a a massive 58.90 breaststroke leg to pull away from the field. Arizona State’s Leon Marchand ran down Carson in the freestyle.
Notably, all three Texas swimmers in this final dropped from their seeds out of prelims, while Cal Gonzalez moved up. Texas lost 7 points vs seed in the event, while Cal gained 7, meaning a net 14 point swing in Cal’s favor vs seed coming into the final.
Cal’s Jason Louser is the winner of the B final in 3:38.23 after dropping a massive breaststroke split to overtake Georgia’s Ian Grum, who led at the halfway point. Louser came into the heat as the 12th finisher this morning but now finishes ninth, a +4 net for Cal in the B final.