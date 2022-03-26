Hugo Gonzalez: “18 year old version of myself wasn’t the best one”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

400 IM

Top 8 finishers:

Hugo Gonzalez (CAL- Senior): 3:32.88 Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 3:34.08 Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 3:35.69 Bobby Finke (FLOR- Senior): 3:36.83 Jake Foster (TEX- Junior): 3:38.24 Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 3:38.55 David Johnston (TEX- Sophomore): 3:40.05 Sean Grieshop (CAL- 5Y): 3:40.12

Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez led wire to wire in the 400 IM final, turning first at the 50 and never looking back to win in 3:32.88, the fastest time in history. Gonzalez led Texas sophomore Carson Foster slightly at the 2o0 turned, but Gonzalez used a a massive 58.90 breaststroke leg to pull away from the field. Arizona State’s Leon Marchand ran down Carson in the freestyle.

Notably, all three Texas swimmers in this final dropped from their seeds out of prelims, while Cal Gonzalez moved up. Texas lost 7 points vs seed in the event, while Cal gained 7, meaning a net 14 point swing in Cal’s favor vs seed coming into the final.

Cal’s Jason Louser is the winner of the B final in 3:38.23 after dropping a massive breaststroke split to overtake Georgia’s Ian Grum, who led at the halfway point. Louser came into the heat as the 12th finisher this morning but now finishes ninth, a +4 net for Cal in the B final.