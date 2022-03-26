Lucy Bell Swims 4:07.32 400 IM To Highlight Day 2 Of Austin Sectionals

2022 4C SPEEDO SECTIONALS – AUSTIN
- March 24-27, 2022
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results (on MeetMobile)
Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 2
COMBINED
- Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1113
- Denver Hilltoppers – 1005.5
- Gold Medal Swim Club – 961
- Fort Collins – 546
- Highlands Ranch Aquatics – 500.66
WOMENS
- Denver Hilltoppers – 688.5
- Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 507
- Fort Collins – 394
- Highlands Ranch Aquatics – 345.66
- Flatiron Athletic Club – 342
MENS
- Gold Medal Swim Club – 713
- Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 606
- Olympus Aquatics – 353
- Foothills Swim Team – 351
- Denver Hilltoppers – 317
Following Day Two of the Austin Speedo Sectionals, the leads have not changes, with Scottsdale Aquatic Club leading the standings overall, Denver Hilltoppers leading the women, and the Gold Medal Swim Club leading the men.
Quintin McCarty of Pikes Peak Athletics, who won and swam a best time in the 100 free yesterday, took the mens’ 100 back in a time of 46.96. Chase Mueller of Foothills Swim Team, who finished behind him last night in the 100 free, took second once again in this event with a time of 47.40. McCarty and Mueller are both NC State commits, with McCarty being ranked ranked #14 in SwimSwam’s top Class of 2022 boys’ recruits and Mueller being a member of the Class of 2023.
McCarty then won the mens’ 200 free in a time of 1:36.74 to finish first in back-to-back events. Once again, Mueller finished behind him in second with a time of 1:37.36.
14-year old Madison Mintenko, also a member of Pikes Peak Athletics, won the womens’ 200 free in a time of 1:46.04. She dropped exactly a second from her best time of 1:47.04 from Winter Juniors last year.
Stanford commit and #7 ranked Class of 2022 swimmer Lucy Bell of the Fort Collins Area Swim team dropped a 4:07.32 to take the womens’ 400 IM title. This swim is over a second faster than her previous best time of 4:08.86 from October of 2020. This is very good news for Stanford, because their best 400 IMer, Brooke Forde, retired after this year’s NCAAs. Bell’s swim would make her the fastest 400 IMer for her future team aside from Forde since the 2019-20 season.
Other Day 2 Event Winners
- Womens’ 100 Back: Charlotte Wilson, Denver Hilltoppers – 53.08
- Mens’ 400 IM: Landon Driggers, Rio Salado Aquatic Club – 3:47.56
- Mens’ 400 Free Relay: Longhorn Aquatics (Truman Armstrong, Manning Haskal, Jack Hester, Daniel Li) – 2:59.82
- Womens’ 400 Free Relay: Denver Hilltoppers (Alexis Greenhawt, Charlotte Wilson, Grace Dale, Lawson Ficken) – 3:21.52