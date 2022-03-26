Lucy Bell Swims 4:07.32 400 IM To Highlight Day 2 Of Austin Sectionals

2022 4C SPEEDO SECTIONALS – AUSTIN

March 24-27, 2022

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center

SCY (25 yards)

Results (on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 2

COMBINED

Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1113 Denver Hilltoppers – 1005.5 Gold Medal Swim Club – 961 Fort Collins – 546 Highlands Ranch Aquatics – 500.66

WOMENS

Denver Hilltoppers – 688.5 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 507 Fort Collins – 394 Highlands Ranch Aquatics – 345.66 Flatiron Athletic Club – 342

MENS

Gold Medal Swim Club – 713 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 606 Olympus Aquatics – 353 Foothills Swim Team – 351 Denver Hilltoppers – 317

Following Day Two of the Austin Speedo Sectionals, the leads have not changes, with Scottsdale Aquatic Club leading the standings overall, Denver Hilltoppers leading the women, and the Gold Medal Swim Club leading the men.

Quintin McCarty of Pikes Peak Athletics, who won and swam a best time in the 100 free yesterday, took the mens’ 100 back in a time of 46.96. Chase Mueller of Foothills Swim Team, who finished behind him last night in the 100 free, took second once again in this event with a time of 47.40. McCarty and Mueller are both NC State commits, with McCarty being ranked ranked #14 in SwimSwam’s top Class of 2022 boys’ recruits and Mueller being a member of the Class of 2023.

McCarty then won the mens’ 200 free in a time of 1:36.74 to finish first in back-to-back events. Once again, Mueller finished behind him in second with a time of 1:37.36.

14-year old Madison Mintenko, also a member of Pikes Peak Athletics, won the womens’ 200 free in a time of 1:46.04. She dropped exactly a second from her best time of 1:47.04 from Winter Juniors last year.

Stanford commit and #7 ranked Class of 2022 swimmer Lucy Bell of the Fort Collins Area Swim team dropped a 4:07.32 to take the womens’ 400 IM title. This swim is over a second faster than her previous best time of 4:08.86 from October of 2020. This is very good news for Stanford, because their best 400 IMer, Brooke Forde, retired after this year’s NCAAs. Bell’s swim would make her the fastest 400 IMer for her future team aside from Forde since the 2019-20 season.

Other Day 2 Event Winners