Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

DATA VISUAL: 2022 Men’s NCAA Championships Team Scores Through Day 3

Comments: 2
by Sarah Berman 2

March 25th, 2022 College, SwimmingStats

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships featured the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 3 meter diving, and the 400 medley relay. 

While the scored psych sheet did not factor in diving points, Cal was seeded to be in 4th place at the conclusion of Day Three with 195 points. In actuality, Cal is in 1st place with 320.5 points. Notably, Cal does not have any divers competing at the NCAA Championships. On the other hand, Texas was projected to be in 1st place with 243 points. After Friday’s 400 medley relay, the Longhorns sit in 2nd with 313 points. Let’s take a closer look. 

Cal was seeded to move into 2nd place after the 200 backstroke and then clinch the top spot with their 400 freestyle relay performance. With the Golden Bears sitting in 1st place after Day Three, Cal no longer has to bank on their 200 backstroke performance to be in the conversation for the team title. 

While Florida has produced excellent swims throughout the competition, it seems like the gap between the Gators and Cal/Texas is too large to pull off an upset. While this meet was seeded to become a Texas versus Cal showdown, depending on Saturday’s prelims, this could end up being a totally different meet than the scored psych sheet projected.

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Susan in one of 7 North Bends
57 minutes ago

Durden AND David Marsh coaching Cal? Is that even legal??

5
-1
Reply
Justin Pollard
Reply to  Susan in one of 7 North Bends
4 minutes ago

The dynamic duo is back … And the roles reversed

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!