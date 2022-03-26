DATA VISUAL: 2022 Men’s NCAA Championships Team Scores Through Day 3

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 23-26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Live Results

Championship Central

Official Psych Sheets

Day Three of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships featured the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 3 meter diving, and the 400 medley relay.

While the scored psych sheet did not factor in diving points, Cal was seeded to be in 4th place at the conclusion of Day Three with 195 points. In actuality, Cal is in 1st place with 320.5 points. Notably, Cal does not have any divers competing at the NCAA Championships. On the other hand, Texas was projected to be in 1st place with 243 points. After Friday’s 400 medley relay, the Longhorns sit in 2nd with 313 points. Let’s take a closer look.

Cal was seeded to move into 2nd place after the 200 backstroke and then clinch the top spot with their 400 freestyle relay performance. With the Golden Bears sitting in 1st place after Day Three, Cal no longer has to bank on their 200 backstroke performance to be in the conversation for the team title.

While Florida has produced excellent swims throughout the competition, it seems like the gap between the Gators and Cal/Texas is too large to pull off an upset. While this meet was seeded to become a Texas versus Cal showdown, depending on Saturday’s prelims, this could end up being a totally different meet than the scored psych sheet projected.