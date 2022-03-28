Roman Jones Blasts #11 All-Time 15-16 Boys 100 Free at Ithaca Sectionals

2022 Speedo Sectionals – Ithaca

March 24-27, 2022

Ithaca College, Athletics and Event Center, Ithaca, NY

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile “2022 EZ North Speedo Short Course Sectionals”

The final day of the Speedo Sectionals meet in Ithaca, NY featured the Men’s 1,000 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 IM, and 400 medley relay.

Roman Jones of the Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club won the 100 freestyle (43.38) by more than one-second. He is now tied for the 11th fastest 15-16 performer in history with Sonny Wang’s time from February 2022. He previously sat 28th (43.83), which he posted in December 2021.

Jones also swam the butterfly leg on Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club’s winning 400 medley relay, splitting 47.80. He joined forces with Christopher Jackson (49.66), Benjamin Endersby (55.72), and Aaron Baltaytis (44.18). Jersey Flyers also won the 200 freestyle relay on Sunday with Jones (20.46), Endersby (20.54), William Kaminski (21.56), and Baltaytis (19.91). Baltaytis also won the 200 backstroke (1:45.83), which was a three-second drop from his seed time.

Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club won both women’s relays on Sunday, beginning the session by posting the top time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.72) with Lente Geelen (23.57), Kelly Dolce (23.68), Alexandra Bastone (24.08), and Annam Olasewere (22.29). At the end of the meet, Chelsea Piers posted the top time in the 400 medley relay with Geelen (56.49), Kaitlyn Holmes (1:03.23), Dolce (57.60), and Olasewere (50.19).

Olasewere won the 100 freestyle with nearly the same time as her relay split (50.13), just .01 off her seed time. Her teammate Payton Foster won the 200 backstroke (1:58.69) and 200 IM (2:00.99). She touched 1st in the 200 IM by nearly three-seconds.

Charles Perks of the West Hartford Aquatic Team completed his distance event sweep of the weekend by posting the top time in the 1,000 freestyle (9:17.71), winning the event by nearly nine-seconds.

Sebastian Smith, who won the 200 freestyle earlier in the meet, won the 200 IM on Sunday (1:50.37)

Top 5 Final Team Scores

Women’s:

Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club, 968 Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics, 560 Metro Area Life Time, 484 Three Village Swim Club, 344 Crimson Aquatics, 300

Men’s

Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club, 700 Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club, 602 Peddie Aquatic Association, 353 Asphalt Green Unified Aquatic, 308 Three Village Swim Club, 224

Combined: