Daniel Diehl Speeds to 49.71 LCM 100 Free, #4 15-16 Boy All-Time

2022 Speedo Spring Sectional – Buffalo

March 24-27, 2022

ECC Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center, Buffalo, NY

LCM (50m)

After breaking the 15-16 National Age Group (NAG) Record in the LCM 100 back last night in Buffalo, Cumberland YMCA 16-year-old Daniel Diehl was back at it tonight, putting up another eye-popping performance. The 16-year-old was entered in the both the 200 IM and 100 free today, but Declared False Start (DFS) in the IM, ostensibly to focus on the 100 free.

Boy, did that pay off. Diehl swam a 49.71 in finals of the 100 free tonight, not only winning the race by almost 4 seconds, but blasting through the 50-second barrier as well. He entered the meet with a personal best of 50.65, meaning he dropped 0.94 seconds over the course of today.

With the performance, Diehl is now #4 all-time among 15-16 boys in the event. He’s just the 6th 15-16 year old to break 50 seconds in the LCM 100 free. He also sits less than half a second of Caeleb Dressel‘s NAG of 49.28, which has stood since 2013. Here is the newly-updated all-time top 10 in the 15-16 boys LCM 100 free:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 49.28 Caeleb Dressel 2013 Summer Junior Nationals 2 49.40 Destin Lasco 2018 Summer Nationals 3 49.67 Jack Alexy 2019 Summer Nationals 4 49.71 Daniel Diehl 2022 Speedo Sectional – Buffalo 5 49.95 Adam Chaney 2018 Summer Nationals 6 49.97 Luca Urlando 2019 Sectionals – College Station 7 50.01 Daniel Krueger 2015 World JR Champs 8 50.13 Drew Kibler 2016 Jr Pan Pacific Champs T-9 50.21 Michael Andrew 2015 Summer Junior Nats T-9 50.21 Carson Foster 2018 Summer Nationals

Notably, 7 of the all-time top 10 in the age group are currently competing in the NCAA.