Daniel Diehl Rips 53.59 LCM 100 Back to Break Ryan Murphy’s 15-16 NAG

2022 Speedo Spring Sectional – Buffalo

March 24-27, 2022

ECC Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center, Buffalo, NY

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile “2022 Speedo Sectional Championship”

16-year-old Daniel Diehl out of YMCA of Cumberland swam a 53.59 LCM 100 backstroke tonight to win the event at the Speedo Sectional meet in Buffalo. The swim was not only a personal best and good to win by nearly 4 seconds, it also marks a new 15-16 boys National Age Group (NAG) Record. The swim comes in well under Diehl’s previous best of 54.90, which he swam in May of 2021.

The NAG was held by none other than Ryan Murphy, who established the record with a 53.76 he swam at the 2012 Olympic Trials when he was 16. The gap between Diehl and Murphy, and all other 15-16s historically is massive. The 3rd-fastest performer in the age group all-time is Conor Ferguson with a 54.41.

Here is the updated all-time top 10 for 15-16 boys in the LCM 100 back:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 53.59 Daniel Diehl 2022 Speedo Sectional – Buffalo 2 53.76 Ryan Murphy 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials 3 54.41 Conor Ferguson 2016 Irish Open Champs 4 54.62 Michael Taylor 2015 World Junior Champs 5 54.74 Michael Andrew 2015 World Junior Champs 6 55.01 Logan McFadden 2017 NC AP LC Y Nationals 7 55.02 Jack Conger 2011 Summer Nationals 8 55.04 Will Modglin 2021 IN Combined Speedo Sectional 9 55.30 Jonny Marshall 2021 Speedo Summer Championships East 10 55.37 Carson Foster 2018 Summer Nationals

In addition to the NAG, Diehl is now at just 16 years old the #19 American all-time in the event, 0.01 seconds faster than Lenny Krayzelburg. Though he hasn’t turned 17 yet, Diehl’s time tonight would already rank him #2 all-time in the 17-18 age group.

Diehl has had a phenomenal meet thus far in Buffalo, the pinnacle of which has of course come tonight with the NAG. On Friday night, he clocked a personal best of 1:50.12 in the 200 free, then went on to clock a new PB of 53.59 in the 100 fly later in the session. He also swam the 50 free tonight, posting a 23.17 to claim another victory, although in that case, he fell just short of his career best mark of 22.99.

Diehl will conclude his meet tomorrow with the 100 free and 200 IM.