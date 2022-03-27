Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daniel Diehl Rips 53.59 LCM 100 Back to Break Ryan Murphy’s 15-16 NAG

Comments: 9

2022 Speedo Spring Sectional – Buffalo

  • March 24-27, 2022
  • ECC Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center, Buffalo, NY
  • LCM (50m)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Results on MeetMobile “2022 Speedo Sectional Championship”

16-year-old Daniel Diehl out of YMCA of Cumberland swam a 53.59 LCM 100 backstroke tonight to win the event at the Speedo Sectional meet in Buffalo. The swim was not only a personal best and good to win by nearly 4 seconds, it also marks a new 15-16 boys National Age Group (NAG) Record. The swim comes in well under Diehl’s previous best of 54.90, which he swam in May of 2021.

The NAG was held by none other than Ryan Murphy, who established the record with a 53.76 he swam at the 2012 Olympic Trials when he was 16. The gap between Diehl and Murphy, and all other 15-16s historically is massive. The 3rd-fastest performer in the age group all-time is Conor Ferguson with a 54.41.

Here is the updated all-time top 10 for 15-16 boys in the LCM 100 back:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet
1 53.59 Daniel Diehl 2022 Speedo Sectional – Buffalo
2 53.76 Ryan Murphy 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials
3 54.41 Conor Ferguson 2016 Irish Open Champs
4 54.62 Michael Taylor 2015 World Junior Champs
5 54.74 Michael Andrew 2015 World Junior Champs
6 55.01 Logan McFadden 2017 NC AP LC Y Nationals
7 55.02 Jack Conger 2011 Summer Nationals
8 55.04 Will Modglin 2021 IN Combined Speedo Sectional
9 55.30 Jonny Marshall 2021 Speedo Summer Championships East
10 55.37 Carson Foster 2018 Summer Nationals

In addition to the NAG, Diehl is now at just 16 years old the #19 American all-time in the event, 0.01 seconds faster than Lenny Krayzelburg. Though he hasn’t turned 17 yet, Diehl’s time tonight would already rank him #2 all-time in the 17-18 age group.

Diehl has had a phenomenal meet thus far in Buffalo, the pinnacle of which has of course come tonight with the NAG. On Friday night, he clocked a personal best of 1:50.12 in the 200 free, then went on to clock a new PB of 53.59 in the 100 fly later in the session. He also swam the 50 free tonight, posting a 23.17 to claim another victory, although in that case, he fell just short of his career best mark of 22.99.

Diehl will conclude his meet tomorrow with the 100 free and 200 IM.

In This Story

9
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PFA
38 minutes ago

He’s also now faster than South African Pieter Coetzé who was also faster than Murphy‘s record last year.

1
0
Reply
Susan in one of 7 North Bends
Reply to  PFA
20 minutes ago

Thank you. Is there a global database for age group swimming? Would be epic if they started that. Then we would really know what’s up.

1
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
52 minutes ago

Damn. Rough week for Murph’s records 😳

23
0
Reply
Big Mac #1
53 minutes ago

He will make 2024

2
0
Reply
Susan in one of 7 North Bends
1 hour ago

Can you add the top ten all time for 15-16 (updated)? Thanks..

2
0
Reply
Swim nerd
1 hour ago

He does that and then has YMCA Nationals next week, just ridiculous

1
-1
Reply
Daniel Diehl
Reply to  Swim nerd
29 minutes ago

I’m trying to be like Thomas

3
0
Reply
Susan in one of 7 North Bends
1 hour ago

Holy F*** !!!!

1
0
Reply
Virtus
1 hour ago

Whuh

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!