2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Watch the championship finals from the final session of the 2022 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships! Events include the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 4 x 100 freestyle relay.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle

Bobby Finke (FLOR- Senior): 14:22.28 Will Gallant (NCST- Sophomore): 14:31.34 Ross Dant (NCST- Junior): 14:31.72 Jake Magahey (UGA- Sophomore): 14:33.53 David Johnston (TEX- Sophomore): 14:33.61 Michael Brinegar (IU- Junior): 14:33.76 Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 14:35.33 Charlie Clark (OSU- Sophomore): 14:35.38

Though 10 seconds off his best time, Bobby Finke successfully defended his NCAA title in the 1650 freestyle, posting a 14:22.28 to destroy the pool record and win by 9 seconds. NC State placed 2nd and 3rd, a strong showing for the Wolfpack, with a tight race to the wall between sophomore Will Gallant and junior Ross Dant.

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Cal sophomore Destin Lasco secured his first NCAA title in his signature event, the 200 backstroke. Though he was nearly 2 seconds off his best time, a win is a win. Texas’ Carson Foster placed 2nd a little over a second behind, and just about 0.30 ahead of Cal 5th year Daniel Carr. Cal’s Bryce Mefford also placed 7th in the 200 backstroke final, creating a huge points swing for the Golden Bears.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 40.84 Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 41.00 Andrei Minakov (STAN- Sophomore): 41.09 Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 41.22 Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman): 41.24 Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 41.33 Matt King (UVA- Sophomore): 41.34 Danny Krueger (TEX – Senior): 41.62

50 freestyle champion Brooks Curry won the 100 freestyle in a new lifetime best of 40.84, upsetting top seed Bjorn Seeliger, who posted a 40.75 in the prelims, becoming the 2nd-fastest performer all-time in the event. 100 fly champion Andrei Minakov of Stanford raced to 3rd in a 41.07.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 1:48.20 Max McHugh (MINN- Senior): 1:48.76 Matt Fallon (PENN- Freshman): 1:49.16 Carles Coll Marti (VT- Sophomore): 1:49.69 Caio Pumputis (GT- 5Y): 1:50.61 Caspar Corbeau (TEX- Junior): 1:50.79 Reece Whitley (CAL- Senior): 1:50.83 Daniel Roy (STAN- Senior): 1:51.17

200 IM champion Leon Marchand of ASU captured the title in the 200 breaststroke, dethroning reigning champion Max McHugh of Minnesota and swimming the 2nd-fastest time in history. Top-seed Matt Fallon of Penn placed 3rd.

Men’s 200 Butterfly

Brendan Burns (IU- Junior): 1:38.71 Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 1:38.82 Nicolas Albiero (LOU- 5Y): 1:38.88 Trenton Julian (CAL- 5Y): 1:39.00 Christian Ferraro (GT- 5Y): 1:40:09 Gabriel Jett (CAL- Freshman): 1:40.22 Alexander Colson (ASU- Junior): 1:40.96 Mason Wilby (UKY- Senior): 1:41.72

In one of the biggest upsets of the meet, Indiana junior Brendan Burns upset co-favorites Luca Urlando of Georgia and Nicolas Albiero of Louisville to win the men’s 200 fly.

Men’s 4 x 100 Freestyle Relay

Texas: 2:46.03 Arizona State: 2:46.40 Cal: 2:46.42 Virginia: 2:46.80 NC State: 2:47.29 Florida: 2:47.39 Indiana: 2:48.12 Stanford: 2:48.21

Will update when video is available.

Though Texas got the win in the 4 x 100 freestyle relay, the Cal Bears still came out on top in the overall team standings.