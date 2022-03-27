2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Watch the championship finals from the final session of the 2022 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships! Events include the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 4 x 100 freestyle relay.
Men’s 1650 Freestyle
- Bobby Finke (FLOR- Senior): 14:22.28
- Will Gallant (NCST- Sophomore): 14:31.34
- Ross Dant (NCST- Junior): 14:31.72
- Jake Magahey (UGA- Sophomore): 14:33.53
- David Johnston (TEX- Sophomore): 14:33.61
- Michael Brinegar (IU- Junior): 14:33.76
- Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 14:35.33
- Charlie Clark (OSU- Sophomore): 14:35.38
Though 10 seconds off his best time, Bobby Finke successfully defended his NCAA title in the 1650 freestyle, posting a 14:22.28 to destroy the pool record and win by 9 seconds. NC State placed 2nd and 3rd, a strong showing for the Wolfpack, with a tight race to the wall between sophomore Will Gallant and junior Ross Dant.
Men’s 200 Backstroke
- Destin Lasco (CAL- Sophomore): 1:37.71
- Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 1:38.77
- Daniel Carr (CAL- 5Y): 1:39.06
- Kieran Smith (FLOR- Senior): 1:39.39
- Leon LacAlister (STAN- Junior): 1:39.67
- Jack Dahlgren (MIZZ- Senior): 1:40.17
- Bryce Mefford (CAL- 5Y): 1:40.31
- Justin Grender (UVA- Senior): 1:40.72
Cal sophomore Destin Lasco secured his first NCAA title in his signature event, the 200 backstroke. Though he was nearly 2 seconds off his best time, a win is a win. Texas’ Carson Foster placed 2nd a little over a second behind, and just about 0.30 ahead of Cal 5th year Daniel Carr. Cal’s Bryce Mefford also placed 7th in the 200 backstroke final, creating a huge points swing for the Golden Bears.
Men’s 100 Freestyle
- Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 40.84
- Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 41.00
- Andrei Minakov (STAN- Sophomore): 41.09
- Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 41.22
- Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman): 41.24
- Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 41.33
- Matt King (UVA- Sophomore): 41.34
- Danny Krueger (TEX – Senior): 41.62
50 freestyle champion Brooks Curry won the 100 freestyle in a new lifetime best of 40.84, upsetting top seed Bjorn Seeliger, who posted a 40.75 in the prelims, becoming the 2nd-fastest performer all-time in the event. 100 fly champion Andrei Minakov of Stanford raced to 3rd in a 41.07.
Men’s 200 Breaststroke
- Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 1:48.20
- Max McHugh (MINN- Senior): 1:48.76
- Matt Fallon (PENN- Freshman): 1:49.16
- Carles Coll Marti (VT- Sophomore): 1:49.69
- Caio Pumputis (GT- 5Y): 1:50.61
- Caspar Corbeau (TEX- Junior): 1:50.79
- Reece Whitley (CAL- Senior): 1:50.83
- Daniel Roy (STAN- Senior): 1:51.17
200 IM champion Leon Marchand of ASU captured the title in the 200 breaststroke, dethroning reigning champion Max McHugh of Minnesota and swimming the 2nd-fastest time in history. Top-seed Matt Fallon of Penn placed 3rd.
Men’s 200 Butterfly
- Brendan Burns (IU- Junior): 1:38.71
- Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 1:38.82
- Nicolas Albiero (LOU- 5Y): 1:38.88
- Trenton Julian (CAL- 5Y): 1:39.00
- Christian Ferraro (GT- 5Y): 1:40:09
- Gabriel Jett (CAL- Freshman): 1:40.22
- Alexander Colson (ASU- Junior): 1:40.96
- Mason Wilby (UKY- Senior): 1:41.72
In one of the biggest upsets of the meet, Indiana junior Brendan Burns upset co-favorites Luca Urlando of Georgia and Nicolas Albiero of Louisville to win the men’s 200 fly.
Men’s 4 x 100 Freestyle Relay
- Texas: 2:46.03
- Arizona State: 2:46.40
- Cal: 2:46.42
- Virginia: 2:46.80
- NC State: 2:47.29
- Florida: 2:47.39
- Indiana: 2:48.12
- Stanford: 2:48.21
Though Texas got the win in the 4 x 100 freestyle relay, the Cal Bears still came out on top in the overall team standings.