Bobby Finke: “That was one of the sloppiest miles I’ve ever done”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

1650 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke , Florida, 2020

, Florida, 2020 NCAA Meet Record: 14:12.52, Bobby Finke , Florida, 2021

, Florida, 2021 U.S. Open Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke , Florida, 2020

, Florida, 2020 American Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke , Florida, 2020

, Florida, 2020 Pool Record: 14:29.43, Sebastien Rouault, Georgia, 2008

Top 8 finishers:

Bobby Finke (FLOR- Senior): 14:22.28 Will Gallant (NCST- Sophomore): 14:31.34 Ross Dant (NCST- Junior): 14:31.72 Jake Magahey (UGA- Sophomore): 14:33.53 David Johnston (TEX- Sophomore): 14:33.61 Michael Brinegar (IU- Junior): 14:33.76 Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 14:35.33 Charlie Clark (OSU- Sophomore): 14:35.38

Florida senior Bobby Finke, the heavy favorite coming in, defended his title from last year with a 14:22.28. While he was 10 seconds off his own NCAA and American record, he easily won by over nine seconds.

NC State earned a 2nd and 3rd place finish from sophomore Will Gallant and junior Ross Dant with both of them touching in 14:31, while Georgia sophomore finished 4th in 14:33.53.

Texas earned one swimmer in the top 8, with sophomore David Johnston finishing fifth in 14:33.61.

In the early heats, it was Indiana’s Michael Brinegar who put up the top time with a 14:33.76. Brinegar was out pretty quick and Arizona’s Brooks Fail began to make up ground over the last few hundred yards but Brinegar was able to hold him off. Stanford’s Grant Shoults, swimming in his final collegiate race for Stanford, posted a 14:38.18 for the third fastest time heading into the finals.