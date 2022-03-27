Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal Men Reclaim NCAA Swimming & Diving Title From Texas

Comments: 26

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The California Golden Bears have reclaimed the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship from their arch-rivals, the Texas Longhorns, 487.5 to 436.5

Cal and Texas have now alternated team titles each of the last three championships, with Cal winning in 2019 and 2022, and Texas winning last year.

This year, it was once again a close battle, but the Bears pulled ahead after the 200 back and ended up winning by a margin of 51 points.

The Bears started off relatively slow, finishing 3rd in the 200 medley and 4th in the 800 free on Wednesday night, then they failed to get anyone into either final of the 500 free.

But they picked it up from there, earning 2nd place finishes in the 200 IM (Destin Lasco), 50 free (Bjorn Seeliger) and the 200 free relay. In that last event, Seeliger, led off in 18.27, making him the fastest man not named Caeleb Dressel in the event.

They didn’t have a slew of finalists Friday, but they still came out swinging, as Hugo Gonzalez broke the U.S. Open Record in the 400 IM, and they closed out the session by winning the 400 medley despite swimming in the next-to-last heat.

The Bears took care of business Saturday morning, and while the Longhorns still led after the 1650 Saturday afternoon, it was essentially over by that point. Cal took the lead after scoring 53 points in the 200 back, led by champion Destin Lasco. While that was their last title, they kept swimming strong all night, ultimately winning by over 50 points.

That’s now the 7th NCAA title for the Cal men and the 5th under head coach Dave Durden. The Bears haven’t finished lower than 4th at NCAAs since Durden took the helm during the 2007-2008 season, and they’ve finished in the top two every year except 2008 and 2009 under his watch.

Cal’s Full NCAA Championship Roster With Scoring Swims

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lasco, Destin SO 52 200 IM 2 1:38.21 953 100 Back 4 44.36 853 200 Back 1 1:37.71 836
Seeliger, Bjorn SO 45 50 Free 2 18.59 927 100 Back 8 44.87 808 100 Free 2 41.0 936
Gonzalez, Hugo SR 41 200 IM 5 1:39.82 877 400 IM 1 3:32.88 912 200 Breast 10 1:51.45 809
Julian, Trenton 5Y 39 200 IM 7 1:40.47 849 200 Free 7 1:31.8 847 200 Fly 4 1:39.00 870
Whitley, Reece SR 27 100 Breast 4 50.84 866 200 Breast 7 1:50.83 831
Bell, Liam JR 25 100 Breast 3 50.5 899 200 Breast 9 1:51.36 812
Carr, Daniel 5Y 20.5 100 Back 12 44.98 799 200 Back 3 1:39.06 786
Louser, Jason JR 16 200 IM 14 1:41.91 791 400 IM 9 3:38.23 800 200 Breast 13 1:52.08 788
Mefford, Bryce 5Y 15 100 Back 14 45.03 795 200 Back 7 1:40.31 742
Jett, Gabriel FR 13 200 Fly 6 1:40.22 817
Grieshop, Sean 5Y 11 400 IM 8 3:40.12 764
Rose, Dare SO 9 100 Fly 13 45.37 802 200 Fly 12 1:41.23 777
Mefford, Colby JR 5 200 Back 12 1:39.66 764
Hanson, Robin FR 2 200 Free 15 1:33.33 769
Kopp, Tyler SO 0
Alexy, Jack FR 0
Hawk, Dylan SO 0
Somerset, Sebastien JR 0

Coaching Staff

  • Dave Durden – Head Coach
  • Chase Kreitler – Assistant Coach
  • Dave Marsh – Volunteer Assistant Coach
  • Matt Martinez – Volunteer Assistant Coach
  • Murphy Bromberg – Interim Diving Coach

ALL 2021 EVENT WINNERS

Day 1

  • 200 medley relay – Florida (Adam Chaney, So.; Dillon Hillis, Sr.; Eric Friese, Jr.; Will Davis, Sr.) – 1:21.13
  • 800 free relay – Texas (Drew Kibler, Sr.; Coby Carrozza, So.; Luke Hobson, Fr.;  Carson Foster, So.) – 6:03.89

Day 2

  • 500 free – Matthew Sates, Georgia, Fr. – 4:06.61
  • 200 IM – Leon Marchand, Arizona State, Fr. – 1:37.69
  • 50 free – Brooks Curry, Louisiana State, Jr. – 18.56
  • 1-mtr diving – Kurtis Matthew, Texas A&M, Sr. – 438.20
  • 200 free relay – Florida (Adam Chaney, So.; Eric Friese, Jr.; Will Davis, Sr.; Kieran Smith, Sr.) – 1:14.11

Day 3

  • 400 IM – Hugo Gonzalez, Cal, Sr. – 3:32.88
  • 100 fly – Andrei Minakov, Stanford, So. – 43.71
  • 200 free – Drew Kibler, Texas, Sr. – 1:30.28
  • 100 breast – Max McHugh, Minnesota, Sr. – 49.90
  • 100 back – Kacper Stokowski, NC State, Jr. – 44.04
  • 3-mtr diving – Kurtis Matthew, Texas A&M, Sr. – 466.85
  • 400 medley relay – Cal (Destin Lasco, So.; Reece Whitley, Sr.; Trenton Julian, 5Y,; Bjorn Seeliger, So.) – 3:00.23

Day 4

  • 1650 free – Bobby Finke, Florida, Sr. – 14:22.28
  • 200 back – Destin Lasco, Cal, So. – 1:37.71
  • 100 free – Brooks Curry, Louisiana State, Jr. – 40.84
  • 200 breast – Leon Marchand, Arizona State, Fr. . – 1:48.20
  • 200 fly – Brendan Burns, Indiana, Jr. – 1:38.74
  • Platform diving – Tyler Downs, Purdue, Fr. – 447.20
  • 400 free relay – Texas (Drew Kibler, Sr.; Cameron Auchinachie, 5Y; Caspar Corbeau, Jr.; Daniel Krueger, Sr.) – 2:46.60

Final Team Scores

  1. Cal – 487.5
  2. Texas – 436.5
  3. Florida – 374
  4. NC State – 291
  5. Indiana – 265
  6. Arizona State – 236
  7. Stanford – 231
  8. Georgia – 194
  9. Ohio State – 165
  10. Virginia – 154.5
  11. Virginia Tech – 143
  12. Louisville – 132
  13. Harvard – 103
  14. Alabama – 91
  15. LSU/Purdue – 85
  16. (Tie)
  17. Arizona – 79
  18. Tennessee – 72.5
  19. Minnesota/Texas A&M – 44
  20. (Tie)
  21. Georgia Tech – 38
  22. Michigan – 36
  23. Miami (FL) – 31
  24. Columbia – 30
  25. Missouri – 27
  26. USC – 25
  27. UNC – 24
  28. Penn – 22.5
  29. Auburn – 22
  30. Princeton – 14
  31. Kentucky – 11
  32. Northwestern – 6.5
  33. Notre Dame – 5
  34. Towson/Wisconsin/SMU- 4
  35. (Tie)
  36. (Tie)
  37. Utah – 2

