2022 M. NCAA Division I Championships: Day Four Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Night Finals Heat Sheet

It’s the final night of the Men’s NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships, taking place at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta. While the Cal Golden Bears and Texas Longhorns have battled all week long, the Bears had a huge morning that seems to give them an edge in the team race in tonight’s finals session. Tonight’s swimming will include the top heat of the 1650, then finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving and the 400 free relay. Finals start at 6 PM EST.

Team scores following day three:

Cal: 320.5 Texas 313 Florida: 272 NC State: 214 Indiana: 183 Arizona State: 167 Stanford: 169 Georgia: 150 Louisville/Ohio State: 108

The Tokyo 1500 Olympic champion Bobby Finke headlines the men’s 1650 free, coming in as the heavy favorite. Cal’s Destin Lasco then comes in as the top qualified in the 200 back and may have a shot at taking down Ryan Murphy‘s NCAA record, set six years ago at this pool.

Cal has a second top qualifier this evening in sophomore Bjoern Seeliger, who hit a 40.75 in the 100 free this morning to secure the top spot. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks and LSU’s Brooks Curry are both close behind after hitting 41.1s this morning.

University of Pennsylvania freshman Matt Fallon was the only swimmer this morning under the 1:50 barrier in 1:49.03, but 100 breast champion Max McHugh is lurking in lane 5 after qualifying second in 1:50.31. Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero and Georgia’s Luca Urlando will go head to head in the 200 fly, with Albiero coming in as the top seed.

The session will wrap up with the 400 free relay, where Cal holds the top seed with a 2:45.95, just .01 ahead of their Pac 12 rivals Arizona State.

1650 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke , Florida, 2020

Early heat top three finishers:

Michael Brinegar (IU- Junior): 14:33.76 Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 14:35.33 Grant Shoults (STAN- 5Y): 14:38.18

In the early heats, it was Indiana’s Michael Brinegar who put up the top time with a 14:33.76. Brinegar was out pretty quick and Arizona’s Brooks Fail began to make up ground over the last few hundred yards but Brinegar was able to hold him off. Stanford’s Grant Shoults, swimming in his final collegiate race for Stanford, posted a 14:38.18 for the third fastest time heading into the finals.

200 back

100 free

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

200 breast

NCAA Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

