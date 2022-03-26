Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 M. NCAA Division I Championships: Day Four Finals Live Recap

Comments: 10

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Night Finals Heat Sheet

It’s the final night of the Men’s NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships, taking place at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta. While the Cal Golden Bears and Texas Longhorns have battled all week long, the Bears had a huge morning that seems to give them an edge in the team race in tonight’s finals session. Tonight’s swimming will include the top heat of the 1650, then finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving and the 400 free relay. Finals start at 6 PM EST.

Team scores following day three:

  1. Cal: 320.5
  2. Texas 313
  3. Florida: 272
  4. NC State: 214
  5. Indiana: 183
  6. Arizona State: 167
  7. Stanford: 169
  8. Georgia: 150
  9. Louisville/Ohio State: 108

The Tokyo 1500 Olympic champion Bobby Finke headlines the men’s 1650 free, coming in as the heavy favorite. Cal’s Destin Lasco then comes in as the top qualified in the 200 back and may have a shot at taking down Ryan Murphy‘s NCAA record, set six years ago at this pool.

Cal has a second top qualifier this evening in sophomore Bjoern Seeliger, who hit a 40.75 in the 100 free this morning to secure the top spot. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks and LSU’s Brooks Curry are both close behind after hitting 41.1s this morning.

University of Pennsylvania freshman Matt Fallon was the only swimmer this morning under the 1:50 barrier in 1:49.03, but 100 breast champion Max McHugh is lurking in lane 5 after qualifying second in 1:50.31. Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero and Georgia’s Luca Urlando will go head to head in the 200 fly, with Albiero coming in as the top seed.

The session will wrap up with the 400 free relay, where Cal holds the top seed with a 2:45.95, just .01 ahead of their Pac 12 rivals Arizona State.

1650 Freestyle

  • NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke, Florida, 2020
  • NCAA Meet Record: 14:12.52, Bobby Finke, Florida, 2021
  • U.S. Open Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke, Florida, 2020
  • American Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke, Florida, 2020
  • Pool Record: 14:29.43, Sebastien Rouault, Georgia, 2008

 

Early heat top three finishers:

  1. Michael Brinegar (IU- Junior): 14:33.76
  2. Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 14:35.33
  3. Grant Shoults (STAN- 5Y): 14:38.18

In the early heats, it was Indiana’s Michael Brinegar who put up the top time with a 14:33.76. Brinegar was out pretty quick and Arizona’s Brooks Fail began to make up ground over the last few hundred yards but Brinegar was able to hold him off. Stanford’s Grant Shoults, swimming in his final collegiate race for Stanford, posted a 14:38.18 for the third fastest time heading into the finals.

200 back

100 free

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90
  • NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90
  • US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90
  • Pool Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 40.46

200 breast

  • NCAA Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91
  • NCAA Meet Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91
  • American Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91
  • US Open Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91
  • Pool Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:48.12

200 fly

  • NCAA Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35
  • NCAA Meet Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35
  • American Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35
  • US Open Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35
  • Pool Record: Nicolas Albiero (LOU): 1:37.92

 

10
Walter Sobchak
3 minutes ago

Back in the the mid-1990s, Eddie called Stanford “The University of Backstroke“ (they had swimmers like Jeff Rouse, Brian Retterer, Derek Weatherford, Tate Blahnik, etc.).

As Eddie put it then: “I literally had a nightmare in which we were neck-and-neck with Stanford on day #2 of NCAAs, and then they put seven guys into the ‘A’ final in the 100 back and it was all over. I woke up in cold sweats.”

I think CAL is Eddie’s new “University of Backstroke”!

Reply
Joel Lin
9 minutes ago

With the platform diving & early heats settled out for Cal & Texas entrants in the books…

IT’S ALL OVER BUT THE SHOUTIN’ – THE CAL BEARS ARE YOUR 2022 NCAA CHAMPIONS.

Congrats to Dave Durden, the Cal staff, trainers, student athletes & their families…especially the seniors.

California Über Alles

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Joel Lin
Reply
Johnny
19 minutes ago

Watch out for toes out of the water tonight. Stay vigilant.

Reply
Rocky Mountain High Dive
30 minutes ago

Just realized Texas didn’t use Jiang in the 400 medley relay. Scratching the 100 back seems bizarre

Reply
Shaddy419
32 minutes ago

Rowdy Gaines Drinking Game Rules (Saturday Night Edition)
 
1 sip:
Rowdy mentions the grade of an athlete
Mentions a current athlete was an Olympian
Mention of an athlete’s reaction time (100 yards)
Every Dressel or Murphy mention
Mention of a side that an athlete is breathing to

2 sips:
Mention of reaction time (200 yards)
Rowdy gets either an athlete or coach’s name wrong (first or last name)
Rowdy gets a school wrong
Rowdy mentions an athlete making a charge that actually isn’t
“He’s the (insert number here) fastest in history!”
Rowdy declares an upset that isn’t actually an upset

Finish your drink:
Rowdy mentions… Read more »

SwimmerfromCali
Reply to  Shaddy419
30 minutes ago

goated

Jackd
Reply to  Shaddy419
30 minutes ago

best comment of the meet

sticky rice
Reply to  Shaddy419
26 minutes ago

Based comment. We should keep a running total during the session.

Shaddy419
Reply to  sticky rice
21 minutes ago

That’s someone else’s job

Friuti
Reply to  Shaddy419
7 minutes ago

Dare I play this?

