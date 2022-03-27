Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Marchand Won His NCAA Titles in the Same Pool His Dad Swam in at the Olympics

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Matthew Harder.

The 19-year old had quite the weekend, amassing 57 individual points for the Sun Devils. In his first individual event at an NCAA Championships, Marchand won the 200 IM (1:37.69) and broke nearly every record in the books, shattering Caeleb Dressel‘s 1:38.13 from the 2018 SEC Championships. He also placed 2nd in the 400 IM (3:34.08), and swam legs on ASU’s 800 free relay (5th), 200 free relay (6th), 400 medley relay (8th), and is expected to swim on their 400 free relay later in the session.

