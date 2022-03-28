15-Yr-Old Lorenzo Galossi Hits 3:39.90 SCM 400 Free Stunner

2022 ITALIAN NATIONAL JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS (MEN’S)
- March 28th – March 30th (men’s)
- Riccione, Italy
- SCM (25m)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Italia coverage
- Live Stream
15-year-old Lorenzo Galossi produced the best short course result of his young swimming career tonight in Riccione.
While competing on day one of the 2022 Italian National Junior Championships, the Roman fired off a time of 3:39.90 to easily take the men’s 400m free for his age group and shatter the previous record in the process.
Conducting his race according to the splits below, the teen’s time obliterated the previous age record set by former Florida Gator Mitch D’Arrigo at 3:47.43 back in 2011.
In fact, Galossi’s enormous effort here falls just .01 outside the current European Junior Record in the event, a time held by 200m fly world record holder and Olympic champion Kristof Milak of Hungary. He set the bar at 3:39.89 in 2018.
For additional perspective, the teen now ranks as 7th fastest Italian man, of any age, in this SCM 400 free event.
Top Italian Men SCM 400 Freestyle Performers, All Ages
- Gabriele Detti – 3:36.63, 2019
- Emiliano Brembilla – 3:37.57, 2009
- Marco De Tulio – 3:37.83, 2021
- Federico Colbertaldo – 3:38.11, 2009
- Matteo Ciampi – 3:38.58, 2021
- Massimiliano Rosolino – 3:39.33, 2008
- Lorenzo Galossi – 3:39.90, 2022
Entering this meet, Galossi’s career-quickest rested at the 3:44.20, which he logged only last November. As such, in fewer than 6 months he found a way to hack over 4 seconds off his PB to score this stunner.
At the 2021 European Junior Championships, Galossi helped Italy snag bronze in the men’s 800m free relay, leading off the squad in a time of 1:50.32, the fastest opener of the top 3 squads.
Wow! Great swim!!
I would not be surprised to see more and more fast young Italians. Italy has seen a huge improvement in performance over multiple disciplines. It is no longer one or two stars and just freestyle. Then are putting together greats TEAMS.
😱 I am speechless. 👏👏👏
New wjr mark coming soon I hope. Hackett’s 800 free wr is has just been chillin for the past 20 years