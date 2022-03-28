2022 Indiana Swim Camps – Sign Up Today!

2022 Indiana Swim Camps deliver expertise from Indiana Swimming Head Coach Ray Looze and his elite Olympic medalists, to include Lilly King, Annie Lazor, Cody Miller, Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni. This is a unique experience to learn from the best the sport has to offer across five different camps with specific focuses to improve your swimming skills.

BREASTSTROKE CAMP – APRIL 9-10

START & TURN CAMP – MAY 14-15

UNDERWATER CAMP – MAY 28-29

SPRINT CAMP – JULY 2-3

STROKE CAMP – JULY 9-10

Camp Age Range – Ages 8-18

Cost Per Camp Offering – $500 USD



REGISTER FOR CAMPS HERE!

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: [email protected]

About Coach Ray Looze

Ray Looze began his coaching career after finishing 3rd at his last U.S. Olympic trials. Already at the University of Texas, he volunteered there learning the ropes before heading off to the Peddie boarding school in New Jersey. After that, he ended up in Phoenix, Arizona. While at Phoenix he met the love of his life Kandis Looze at the Olympic training center as they both had kids on their swim clubs make the national team. After quickly marrying Kandis they moved to Stockon, CA where Looze was the head coach at the University of the Pacific (UOP). Since June 2002, he has been the head coach for the Indiana Hoosiers, where he runs both the men’s and women’s swimming programs.

In 2016 Looze was a Women’s Assistant Coach for the 2016 USA Olympic Swimming Team. He also served as a coach for the USA team to the 2014 Short Course Worlds. At the 2016 Olympic Swimming Trials, Looze coached Cody Miller, Blake Pieroni, and Lilly King who all qualified for the team.[4]

Looze is also a former national-team swimmer for the USA. He was a medalist at the 1991 Pan American Games, and swam for USC Trojans in college, from 1986 to 1990.

